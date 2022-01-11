Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while.

Today, that squirrel is Brianna Wu, and the nut she’s found is that LGBTQ Nation is garbage for trying to weaponize 13-year-old Caroline Cruz’s sexuality against her father, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

2/ I’m old enough to remember where this kind of trashy, invasive tabloid garbage about the children of politicians was correctly exiled to the tabloids, because reputable publications wouldn’t cover it. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 11, 2022

Preach, Brianna.

Brianna Wu's take on this is… sensible???? pic.twitter.com/Jk6XYMV0fR — January Family Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) January 11, 2022

Brianna Wu’s take is the correct one.

Today in "things I never thought I'd say": I agree completely with Brianna Wu. https://t.co/IIdouvT4GA pic.twitter.com/vOh15A1cye — Thirty Dirty Birds (@Blarghenheimer0) January 11, 2022

One of the few things I'll agree with @BriannaWu on: https://t.co/oOhav25FSK — Sassi Yamasaki (@SassiYamasaki) January 11, 2022

Hell has frozen over if I'm agreeing with Wu. — ジニー (@immamoonkin) January 11, 2022

We can count the number of times we’ve agreed with Brianna Wu on one hand, maybe even just one finger. But we’re proud to find common ground with her on this. Good for her for calling out LGBTQ Nation’s — and their apologists’ — despicable behavior.

Blind squirrel, nut, etcetera. But she is absolutely right here. https://t.co/mJ8bgxT4TM — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 11, 2022

Some things just transcend petty partisanship. Like that kids are off-limits.

If you don’t understand that the children of politicians should be allowed to grow up without the damage of our toxic political discourse, I don’t know how to make you desire to be a decent human being. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 11, 2022

