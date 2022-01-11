It somehow flew under the radar yesterday, but today, a lot of people are getting a good look at how low some outlets are willing to sink in order to stick it to Republicans, thanks to the lovely folks at LGBTQ Nation.

Ted Cruz’s teen daughter comes out as bisexual https://t.co/aVPqjGxmZ0 — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) January 10, 2022

“She’s 13” has been trending on Twitter today:

And rightly so. Because evidently there are people out there who need to be reminded that kids are off-limits. LGBTQ Nation’s big scoop on Caroline Cruz required wading into the comments section on a TikTok video, which is a pretty creepy and gross thing to do when a 13-year-old girl is involved.

This publication just outted a 13 year old girl who said she hadn't told other people… This publication is evil. https://t.co/PP5iGyK14b — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 11, 2022

“Evil” is definitely a word that comes to mind for LGBTQ Nation. But it also applies to anyone who would defend LGBTQ Nation’s disgusting behavior.

Which means it applies to someone like Evan Shapiro, a multiple award-winning producer and executive as well as “writer, speaker and thought leader” (his words, not ours). These days, being a thought leader apparently means defending an adult-run outlet’s bizarre and disturbing fixation on a Republican politician’s 13-year-old daughter.

She's 13, barely out of her tween years. You despicable perverts. https://t.co/GwwuNIl0hR — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) January 11, 2022

Cruz’ daughter is way more emotionally mature than her dad. Cancùn Cruz has endangered lives of Queer & Trans people w hate speech. Ted “digitally altered her photo for the family Christmas card to make her look more conservative.” Sorry Sohrab, what was your deplorable point? https://t.co/zSGdtBSf8r — Evan Shapiro (@eshap) January 11, 2022

What’s more deplorable, Evan? Shaming a group of adults who should and do know better for trying to weaponize a 13-year-old’s sexuality to get back at her dad? Or defending a group of adults who should and do know better for trying to weaponize a 13-year-old’s sexuality to get back at her dad?

Ted Cruz loves his daughters no matter what. Fortunately, no one can take that away from him. Not even human garbage like LGBTQ Nation and Evan Shapiro.

