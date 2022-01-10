By now, you may have heard that former Joe Biden adviser and Kamala Harris chief spokeswoman Symone D. Sanders has inked a deal to host two shows for MSNBC (one of which will stream on MSNBC’s “The Choice” channel on Peacock). Nice work if you can get it!

Oh, we’d never hear the end of it.

Funny you should mention Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy specifically. As it happens, they do have a huge problem with hosting gigs being awarded to people who don’t deserve them.

At Fox News, at least. Jesse Watters was recently named permanent host of Fox News’ weekday 7 p.m. hour.

More from Fox News’ press release:

Jesse Watters has been named host of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) 7 PM/ET hour, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. The one-hour program, entitled Jesse Watters Primetime, will launch on January 24th. Mr. Watters will remain a co-host of The Five, which is among the highest rated shows in cable news and will relinquish his weekend show Watters’ World. A new 8 PM/ET Saturday night program will be announced at a later date.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World. We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour.”

Mr. Watters added, “I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity.”

In a shocking (read: totally predictable) turn of events, CNN hall monitors and resident Fox News experts Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy are outraged that Fox News would reward someone like Jesse Watters with a primetime show:

Nice book plug, Brian!

(Recall that Watters’ “kill shot” comments were taken out of context. Weird that Oliver didn’t mention that.)

“Installment.” “Right-wing flame-thrower.” Guess defending racism doesn’t count as left-wing flame-throwing. Noted.

The irony of a pair of bona fide CNN hacks complaining about too much partisan commentary and not enough news is not lost on us.

Especially given the way Stelter and Darcy greeted the news about Sanders’ new MSNBC jobs:

That’s it? That’s all they’ve got to say? Go figure.

Symone D. Sanders worked in the Biden White House. Jesse Watters hasn’t worked in anyone’s White House. MSNBC and CNN are supposed to be the Real News networks. So why are they hiring an out-and-proud Democratic flack like Symone D. Sanders?

Almost.

