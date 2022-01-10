Big exciting media news, guys! Former Bernie Sanders adviser and press surrogate and former Kamala Harris press secretary Symone D. Sanders just landed some prettay sweet MSNBC gigs:

MSNBC announced on Monday that former press secretary Symone Sanders is joining the network as the host of both a weekend program and a show airing on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. @maxwelltanihttps://t.co/IefpgJeKMc — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) January 10, 2022

NEW: @SymoneDSanders is joining MSNBC as an anchor and will host a new weekend show https://t.co/k6v8qNvTon — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) January 10, 2022

Sanders will also host a show during the week on @TheChoice, MSNBC's streaming arm on Peacock. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) January 10, 2022

She’s gonna be busy!

Sanders, the chief spokeswoman for Kamala Harris and a senior adviser to Biden 2020, left the White House last month. “I'm going to bring my whole self to this show," she tells the NYT. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) January 10, 2022

Oh, we have no doubt she will.

No network is going to be tougher or more skeptical in its coverage of this administration than… er… the network that is giving former administration press secretaries their own shows! https://t.co/NAveBukmAa — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 10, 2022

Who does NBC/MSNBC think they’re fooling with this? We’re genuinely curious.

Heh.

The news industry has become one big circle jerk. https://t.co/3WNwB2VH92 — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) January 10, 2022

Gross. But true.

Indeed. And:

You could set your watch by this stuff. It’s like there’s a direct pipeline from the Democratic White House to MSNBC and CNN.

She's going to try and help Kamala from this side of the aisle. https://t.co/q1uTIQWcRu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 10, 2022

She’ll certainly be in a much better position to spin on Kamala Harris’ behalf.

Fox is a wing of the GOP. MSNBC is a wing of the DNC. https://t.co/sstGm5fZCU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 10, 2022

Plenty on the Right are willing to acknowledge that, generally speaking at least, Fox News leans Republican. Where’s the acknowledgment from the Left that MSNBC is nothing more than a Democratic mouthpiece?

These media companies hire political operatives and then expect us to trust what they're saying, as if their messaging ain't propaganda. No thanks. Hard pass. https://t.co/Zg7jGKUimu — First Ronin (@firstronin3) January 10, 2022

