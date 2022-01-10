CNN’s BlunderTwins Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy recently discussed if the media is “out of touch with the public about COVID.” Or, rather, Stelter asked Darcy and Darcy answered. Or tried to answer.

Watch:

CNN’s @oliverdarcy worries people will be directionless without the major media: “If people are tuning out what’s going on in cable news … they’re just, you know, ignoring everything and living their lives and we’re not really getting the information that they need to them." pic.twitter.com/h1dgECjS79 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 10, 2022

For what it’s worth, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski disagrees with Tom Elliott’s characterization of Darcy’s remarks:

This doesn’t seem like a very fair summary of what he said at all. He says the media is in a bubble and out of touch on COVID. That seems like something you would agree with? He just argues people will tune out the media if they’re out of touch with their concerns. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 10, 2022

You’re right that he says the media is disconnected from average Americans, but he thinks the problem w/ breakdown is that people won’t know how to behave. That’s what’s interesting here. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 10, 2022

He doesn’t say that — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 10, 2022

Not so explicitly, no. That seems to be what Darcy is suggesting, though. Darcy’s argument effectively boils down to “the media need to get outside their bubble and reach out to regular Americans because otherwise regular Americans won’t know the things the media think they should know.”

Wow, talk about giving the game away. https://t.co/14LvXwMtGQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 10, 2022

Right?

Damn people don't know they are supposed to be terrified right now. https://t.co/utNrec9gne — Mike #Hey! You Don't Have A Pass# Easterwood (@realMEasterwood) January 10, 2022

Oliver Darcy thinks "being out of touch with the general public" means "we're unsuccessful in getting the general public to believe what we tell them." https://t.co/P00SehoRGs — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 10, 2022

Got some massive ego right there. https://t.co/7dP72Ascrr — Pamela (@pamelaggs) January 10, 2022

Yes, just *imagine* living your life without the 'direction' of cable news. Good God. https://t.co/dVgoXUmrHj — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 10, 2022

It’s sounding pretty good right about now.

Parting breaking news:

Ignoring cable news and living your life is very, very good advice. https://t.co/HhV6Yi1CtI — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 10, 2022

Man, I cut the cord almost nine years ago. Not having the 24-7 drama machine of cable news probably added years to my life. https://t.co/hxWJvZ3WXW — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) January 10, 2022

***

