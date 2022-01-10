CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is on a real hot streak lately!

We already told you about her “Good Morning America” appearance in which she admitted that ackshually, over 75% of COVID deaths occurred in people with at least four — at least four — comorbidities.

The CDC director just said over 75% of “covid deaths” occurred in people with at least four comorbidities. Since Biden can’t shut down covid, suddenly all this data is getting shared publicly. pic.twitter.com/NKvproy3lx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2022

But Walensky can’t kill her credibility and reputation without having a few personality comorbidities herself. One of them is deliberately withholding information from the public. Another is her hopeless ineptitude. She showcased the latter yesterday on ” Fox News Sunday” with Bret Baier:

Asked "how many of the 836,000 deaths in the U.S. linked to Covid are FROM Covid or how many are WITH Covid," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says "those data will be forthcoming." pic.twitter.com/JVcFk3aunc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2022

“Forthcoming”? What’s the holdup? Surely Dr. Walensky has the answer to Baier’s question.

Unless, of course, she has no idea what the answer is. Or she knows what the answer is but knows that the answer will cast aspersions on the CDC’s and Biden administration’s honesty.

Neither of those scenarios are good looks for Walensky et al.

If the CDC doesn’t know exactly how many they should all be fired for incompetence and should never be allowed to collect data again. https://t.co/Ou8Y9w5aTe — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) January 9, 2022

It’s amazing how often they just break down and admit – “we have no idea” when asked any questions outside of shots and cases. https://t.co/8a45RtV0FR — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) January 9, 2022

Do they really have no idea? Or do they know that the truth will be their undoing?

On the CDC website:

"For (the 95% of) deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 4.0 additional conditions or causes per death" https://t.co/c20GyC3tyD — Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) January 10, 2022

If that information is on the CDC website and Walensky said it on national TV, then we’re inclined to believe that Walensky is afraid to give Baier a straight answer.

Translation: “We’re still cooking the books and group testing the explanations.” https://t.co/NEmMKtmpb2 — Mark Congleton (@MrMark) January 9, 2022

We should have been receiving that data – and a whole lot more – from the start. One of the many COVID scandals that MSM and Big Tech have covered up. https://t.co/3SWE1Onrso — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 9, 2022

So wait… for two years people were labeled conspiracy theorists for pointing out deaths were being over counted at least somewhat and now the CDC is admitting that is indeed true? https://t.co/kG4QfA6d1D — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) January 9, 2022

Amazing the number of deniers in this thread saying she didn't admit that. She literally said of that distinction they are "following that very carefully" and that "data will be forthcoming." Of course she cushioned it as with Omicron, but she's acknowledging the distinction. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) January 9, 2022

If Rochelle Walensky digs her grave any deeper, she’ll pop out somewhere in China. Which would be entirely appropriate.

That thing when your scam is about to be exposed. FTR, I'm not claiming COVID is a scam, but I am claiming that numbers are being exaggerated by those who want to keep their "emergency powers" as leverage and tools to implement partisan policy https://t.co/7sClt6SBkt — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 9, 2022

There’s a game being played here. And we all know it. https://t.co/OAkBlPd3Oz — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) January 10, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video