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Let's All Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Worst Aging (yet Most Hilarious) Post of All Time

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 26, 2026 1:10 PM
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Let's All Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Worst Aging (yet Most Hilarious) Post of All Time
Twitchy/Sam J.

There have been a couple of notable 10-year anniversaries involving Hillary Clinton.

A couple of weeks ago we hit the decade mark on "the most gangsta moment in presidential debate history" when this happened:

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Oof!

That brings us to another doozy, which was brought to us by Hillary herself ten years ago today, when she was totally confident in an election victory over Donald Trump. 

Thanks to Not President Hillary Clinton for refusing to delete this classic: 

Put it in a museum. 

It's the reason Al Gore invented the internet. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Hillary). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP

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