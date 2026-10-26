Let's All Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Worst Aging (yet Most Hilarious) Post of All Time

There have been a couple of notable 10-year anniversaries involving Hillary Clinton.

A couple of weeks ago we hit the decade mark on "the most gangsta moment in presidential debate history" when this happened:

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10 years ago tonight, the most gangsta moment in the history of Presidential Debates 💀 https://t.co/dq0t0jxmom — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 10, 2026

Oof!

That brings us to another doozy, which was brought to us by Hillary herself ten years ago today, when she was totally confident in an election victory over Donald Trump.

Happy 10-year anniversary to this absolute banger — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 26, 2026

Thanks to Not President Hillary Clinton for refusing to delete this classic:

Happy birthday to this future president. https://t.co/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Put it in a museum.

You never forget the bullets you dodged. — Unsupervised Dad (@unsupervisedD4d) October 26, 2026

This tweet will never get old! — R R Miller (@rrm4a) October 26, 2026

It's the reason Al Gore invented the internet.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Hillary).

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