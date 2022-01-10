We could sit here for hours trying to come up with a single reason why we should still be listening to anything CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has told us. But it would be a complete waste of time.

Stuff like this is why:

“What the vaccines can't do anymore is prevent transmission." CDC Director Walenskypic.twitter.com/s3BjMVBOub — DrScott (@drscott_atlanta) January 9, 2022

“Anymore”?

That’s actually from last October, but it’s been making the rounds again recently, because it’s still very relevant.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky says that the vaccine *cannot* prevent transmission. So why are all these Pro-Vaxxers saying that it can? pic.twitter.com/8aaDTh8N3T — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) October 2, 2021

It’s relevant because Rochelle Walensky is still trying to pretend that so many critics of Democrats’ and government bureaucrats’ COVID approaches haven’t been right all along.

We must protect people with comorbidities from severe #COVID19. I went into medicine – HIV specifically – and public health to protect our most at-risk. CDC is taking steps to protect those at highest risk, incl. those w/ chronic health conditions, disabilities & older adults. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) January 9, 2022

An extremely dumb comparison that she only chose because of the sociopolitical subtext. Sheesh. The CDC can't even say that it's good news that covid is mostly dangerous to already at-risk people without having to apologize. https://t.co/KK4HqOo1kf — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 10, 2022

How thoughtful for Dr. Walensky to finally acknowledge — albeit extremely clumsily — something we’ve known pretty much since the beginning: that comorbidities can increase the likelihood of severe COVID illness.

How nice for the CDC director to pop by the Sunday shows yesterday and confirm everything that was called a conspiracy theory 3-6 months ago — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) January 10, 2022

No, seriously. Walensky is behaving as though this is brand new information:

🤡🌎 CDC director: "The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75% occurred in people who had at least 4 comorbidities" pic.twitter.com/gWGs2zHUBX — Clown World Today 🤡🌎 (@cwt_news) January 9, 2022

Welp.

FOUR. Over 75% had at least four comorbidities. That’s pretty significant, no? That’s the kind of information that should have been put out there a while ago, no?

you mean people who already had issues died…not healthy people….SHOCKING https://t.co/1WBOOoc2nV — Charles (@repub9989) January 10, 2022

CDC Director: "Over 75% of deaths coming from people who were unwell to begin with". Duh? https://t.co/dzhqueTKKO — Gary Summitt (@GarySummitt1) January 10, 2022

The polling must look terrible for the left to be saying this. https://t.co/98RpaaMczt — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 10, 2022

There may be something to that theory, actually.

The CDC director just said over 75% of “covid deaths” occurred in people with at least four comorbidities. Since Biden can’t shut down covid, suddenly all this data is getting shared publicly. pic.twitter.com/NKvproy3lx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2022

They knew this in 2020. Mds I know told me things like “we had a guy hit by a bus marked as a COVID death because he also had COVID, but I can’t say anything” Dems/Media capitalized to move their narrative. Now trying to unwind to save Joe/Dems who has failed at doing anything. https://t.co/5laHeZU56K — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2022

Walensky’s little revelation only lends credence to the theory that Democrats and the government have been using COVID to maintain and tighten their grip on the public’s lives.

I mean what are we doing here at this point. This has been a joke https://t.co/vLLgrkSgXe — Ed Gary (@FreeEdGary1) January 10, 2022

Well, we’re not laughing.

AGAIN: It took the @CDCDirector 2 years to tell you what I told you in the beginning! How many lives did you wreck with all of your lies? https://t.co/wLW3470PHo — ThinkFreedom (@ThinkFreedm) January 10, 2022

Good Lord, these liars stole 2 years of our lives. https://t.co/srnJwPWACT — SarahLee (@sarailola) January 10, 2022

And they’re still not ready to back down.

The Great Covid Gaslighting is upon us https://t.co/nIQbDXIcYD — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) January 10, 2022

So Conservatives were right. Again. Maybe just start listening to Conservatives and bypass all the smoothbrain bullshit? https://t.co/SfuJNxQxiO — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 10, 2022

A strategy so crazy, it just might work.

