Man, Rochelle Walensky is just dropping bombshells all over the place!

We already told you about her pretty significant admission that the CDC’s COVID testing protocol is, um, flawed.

LATEST: The newly updated CDC guidelines don't require testing at the end of isolation because PCR tests can stay positive for up to 12 weeks, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tells @GMA. https://t.co/p6HUxeD4Go pic.twitter.com/TmVaF0eRcG — ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2021

But there’s even more where that came from. And, like the above, this doesn’t inspire anything remotely resembling confidence in our alleged scientific betters:

“It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” CDC Director Walensky says on why the CDC shortened the isolation period from 10 days to 5 days if you’re asymptomatic. Our full interview: pic.twitter.com/rO7blPFiPj — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 29, 2021

About what which people would be able to tolerate, Rochelle?

wait but no one could tolerate 10 days two months ago. were just the wrong people getting it then? is it markedly harder to hole up in a UES or Georgetown townhome than it was in, say, Miami Beach? https://t.co/VqHSfMXS1Q — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 29, 2021

Apparently!

This doesn’t feel that science-y to me. pic.twitter.com/434js0hQMz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 29, 2021

That’s because it isn’t. At all.

The entire public health profession said "oh my god what in the world can that be?!" And then after we all jerked our heads and looked we turned back and they were like "oh look at this new science I found next to all the other science". https://t.co/WoIckCBnSd — Foster (@foster_type) December 29, 2021

If you’re outraged right now, revel in it. Because you should be outraged.

Either this is an admission that she thinks people in red states are tougher than people in blue states or she's admitting that she just doesn't care about people in red states. Lockdowns and quarantine are harder in rural areas. https://t.co/HqNrAIRGFE — Luke Thompson (@lukthomp) December 29, 2021

There really are very few ways to interpret this newfound attitude that aren't "welp, now that we're all getting covid, suddenly these measures we've had in place all this time are looking awfully restrictive." https://t.co/i0RjCHFaLH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 29, 2021

That’s quite possibly the only way to interpret it.

This is all because the "good ones" started catching it and couldn't abide by what everyone else was put through. Don't ever forget this. https://t.co/Mm4BekogVo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2021

Infuriating.

Oops. She said the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/7YkTFhN18V — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) December 29, 2021

And she used a freakin’ megaphone.

It was never about science. It was about how much they thought they could get away with. https://t.co/rjeTQ0VNtJ — a newsman (@a_newsman) December 29, 2021

Bingo.

I wish I had something thoughtful and earnest to add but it just comes down to the fact that Walensky et al have been lying all along and conditions have now made it okay for them to be a little more honest about that. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 29, 2021

A welcome admission that we’re not setting public policy based on a purely rational and dispassionate reading of the data but competing political priorities. Now that it’s politics, properly understood, we can talk about it and vote on it like it’s politics. https://t.co/mqR4FhcoPA — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 29, 2021

It’s always been politics. For Democrats, COVID was merely a means to an end.

This CDC move won't help. The restriction hysterics feel betrayed. The restriction skeptics feel vindicated. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 29, 2021

It’s both. The restrictions, onerous as they were, were fine when it was red states facing surges. But now it’s blue states (because winter), and they can’t live by the rules they force on others. And 2022 is going to be a bloodbath. There’s nothing they can do to stop it. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 29, 2021

Good. It should be a bloodbath. Democrats deserve to get their clocks cleaned next year.

That would be a welcome change. Because Lord knows that the Science™ followers haven’t been following any actual science.

Beginning to think it's a bad idea to let overt medicated neurotics in small upper class social circles with well connected friends in NYC & DC run the entire country. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2021

It’s a terrible idea.

I'm just disgusted by the shamelessness of it all. https://t.co/XERh4lszvd — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 29, 2021

The CDC is so full of sh*t https://t.co/9EmQgplFvC — Julien (@Fitness_Julien) December 29, 2021

Stop tolerating this nonsense… https://t.co/ElkFFRChuY — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) December 29, 2021

Consider it done.

