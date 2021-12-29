What are we doing here? No, seriously. What?

We’d ask the CDC, but they don’t seem to know, either:

LATEST: The newly updated CDC guidelines don't require testing at the end of isolation because PCR tests can stay positive for up to 12 weeks, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tells @GMA. https://t.co/p6HUxeD4Go pic.twitter.com/TmVaF0eRcG — ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2021

Welp.

So confusing!!😡 — Tony Allen (@tcallen06) December 29, 2021

Makes no damn sense. None of it. — Jessjaesp (@jessjaesp) December 29, 2021

How is this consistent with the administration’s push for a test-to-stay school policy? https://t.co/BCOLFaKlM4 — Andrew Joyce (@AndrewPaulJoyce) December 29, 2021

[Insert Shruggie emoticon here]

Within the past 48 hours, Biden has admitted that the virus can't be stopped, CNN has admitted that masks are useless, and now the CDC has admitted that PCR tests are a fraud. The wheels are finally starting to come off. https://t.co/RAbpawgajn — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 29, 2021

So basically, the covid testing protocol is crap. https://t.co/yFyFTeYJPR — Eric H. (@ericinva) December 29, 2021

Is there anyone at the CDC worth listening to? Because Rochelle Walensky ain’t it, chief.

yup. Also, I'm glad they're finally telling the truth- but lots of people figured this out a year+ ago. — Brittany (@bccover) December 29, 2021

It sure feels like the CDC is finally catching up to the science we've known for quite a while. https://t.co/UDFSczud72 — Patrick (@PMC713) December 29, 2021

Once the Good Guys and Safe People started getting sick, all these supposedly very important precautions fell away quickly, didn’t they. https://t.co/ZYUO3vwUpj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 29, 2021

LOL welcome to the party, ROCHELLE https://t.co/zqxQ1CIwV3 — Jay (@OneFineJay) December 29, 2021

This isn’t the fun kind of party.

So roughly 100 weeks into a pandemic, the CDC announces something they’ve had data on since roughly weeks 16-20 that kind of goes against everything they’ve forced society to base its response off of. These people are grifters and evil https://t.co/ldxW9enUNe — Alex Sanders (@Sanderzzz_) December 29, 2021

It's been horribly mishandled from the start. Treating every asymptomatic positive test as a "case" of covid is nutz. — Eric H. (@ericinva) December 29, 2021

Guess this is what happens when you put the “adults” back in charge.

Heck of a twist ending. https://t.co/QRt0Jz010H — Sugi (@iguseht) December 29, 2021

Hope everyone who imposed a testing requirement on their Christmas guests enjoyed their holiday. https://t.co/72tIaQSiSv — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 29, 2021

***

Update:

CDC’s Rochelle Walensky just ‘said the quiet part out loud’ and admitted that for Dems, the COVID pandemic has always been about politics https://t.co/oDEFjdCjwF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 29, 2021

