We fully expected Jen Psaki to try and BS us today, seeing as that’s what she does every single time she stands at that podium. Plus today is January 6.

But one of her most egregious lies today has nothing to do with the Capitol riots. It’s all about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

.@PressSec falsely accuses @GovRonDeSantis of "not exactly advocating for people in his state to get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/HWLkdK4l7c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 6, 2022

Asked about FL's testing, Psaki says Ron DeSantis hasn't "advocat[ed] for people in his state to get vaccinated, which we know is the way that people can be protected, ways that lives can be saved" and he should listen to "scientists" "if he wants to be…constructive[.]" pic.twitter.com/6quK0u1KR4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2022

What Psaki said there is genuinely outrageous.

@ddale8 wanna take a shot at this one? — Need a new team (@Tittlewk93) January 6, 2022

Will anyone fact check Psaki’s statement? What say you, @GlennKesslerWP? — stevemur (@stevemur) January 6, 2022

Bueller? Bueller?

Fact checkers will get right on this statement, I’m sure. — Scott Bridgeman (@Devils73) January 6, 2022

Any fact checkers worth a damn would get right on it.

So we won’t be holding our breath for the Truth Squad to call her out.

She lies brazenly because she knows the media won’t fact check her — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 6, 2022

Outright lie that not a single fact-checker will bother correcting. https://t.co/0eD1cv0uqe — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 6, 2022

Pathetic.

A total lie. — Kruzer Kat (@KruzerKat1) January 6, 2022

They just lie. https://t.co/Aedu15YnBJ — GAGirl1967 wishes you a Happy New Year! (@Tamzilla_52) January 6, 2022

Anyone who spent any time in Florida last year knows this is an outright lie. — John Puccio 🇺🇸 (@JohnPuccio) January 6, 2022

It’s always lies from Jen Psaki.

He was literally attacked by 60 Minutes for vaccinating people https://t.co/5dmwGg0pcn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022

He literally was.

But if there’s one Republican who terrifies the Biden administration more than any other, it’s Ron DeSantis. Widely seen as a Republican frontrunner for 2024, DeSantis also has the distinction of following the actual science on COVID while Team Biden and Democrats were pointing fingers at the GOP to distract from their own incompetence and dishonesty.

When your policies suck you have to distract with lies towards those who are successful. @GovRonDeSantis keep doing what you’re doing for us Floridians. We are grateful and don’t want Psaki here anyway. I’m sure it’s where she’ll vacation though…. — Sarah Highlander (@sarahshighjez) January 6, 2022

***

