We fully expected Jen Psaki to try and BS us today, seeing as that’s what she does every single time she stands at that podium. Plus today is January 6.

But one of her most egregious lies today has nothing to do with the Capitol riots. It’s all about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

What Psaki said there is genuinely outrageous.

Bueller? Bueller?

Any fact checkers worth a damn would get right on it.

So we won’t be holding our breath for the Truth Squad to call her out.

Pathetic.

It’s always lies from Jen Psaki.

He literally was.

But if there’s one Republican who terrifies the Biden administration more than any other, it’s Ron DeSantis. Widely seen as a Republican frontrunner for 2024, DeSantis also has the distinction of following the actual science on COVID while Team Biden and Democrats were pointing fingers at the GOP to distract from their own incompetence and dishonesty.

***

