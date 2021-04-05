Last night’s “60 Minutes” story that tried to make it look like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis engaged in “pay for play” when it comes to Publix stores being chosen to be among vaccine sites is falling apart, and even Florida Democrats are calling BS on CBS. However, it doesn’t look like that information has made its way to certain White House reporters, or they don’t want to accept reality. At today’s WH briefing, one reporter framed it exactly the way Psaki was hoping for:

Shame on Bloomberg's Jordan Fabian for peddling the outright lie that was CBS's '60 Minutes' hitjob of lies against Governor DeSantis. Both Fabian and Jen Psaki treated Sharyn Alfonsi's deceptive editing as facts. pic.twitter.com/y8gVeainmf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 5, 2021

That wasn’t even a slow-pitch softball. The reporter teed it up for her.

It is as if there is some sort of coordination between the power & those who distribute "information". Looks like Truth to Power is dead. https://t.co/vHENV5d6Iq — Platitudinal Lives Matter (@KantBreal) April 5, 2021

Very awkward suggestion from Psaki here that DeSantis should have focused his vaccine distribution plan on race instead of vulnerability to the virus (as he did by focusing on seniors first). https://t.co/4meE3j1Gv7 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 5, 2021

But is anyone surprised?…This Administration is a farce…..at least Psaki didnt have to circle back this time…she had the lies ready to go — TheSlyFox725 (@TFox725) April 5, 2021

It’s extra easy for Psaki when the media fully cooperates with the desired narrative.