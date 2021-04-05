Last night’s “60 Minutes” story that tried to make it look like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis engaged in “pay for play” when it comes to Publix stores being chosen to be among vaccine sites is falling apart, and even Florida Democrats are calling BS on CBS. However, it doesn’t look like that information has made its way to certain White House reporters, or they don’t want to accept reality. At today’s WH briefing, one reporter framed it exactly the way Psaki was hoping for:

That wasn’t even a slow-pitch softball. The reporter teed it up for her.

It’s extra easy for Psaki when the media fully cooperates with the desired narrative.

