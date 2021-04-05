Hope “60 Minutes” has got some good lawyers on speed dial, because their day just keeps getting worse. Couldn’t be happening to a nicer bunch of people.

After misrepresenting — and outright omitting — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ remarks for a blatant and brazen hit job, they’re getting throttled for it. Not just by conservative critics, but also by Democrats.

Democrats like Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, who issued a statement blistering the “60 Minutes” story:

In a statement, the Democratic mayor of Palm Beach County, Dave Kerner, says that 60 Minutes’s reporting is not just based on “bad information” but that it is “intentionally false.” https://t.co/7xiANSTCPS — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 5, 2021

Mayor Kerner says that he offered to talk to 60 Minutes but CBS declined. He says Palm Beach County asked for the Publix relationship, and that CBS knew that but “left it out because it kneecaps their narrative.” And he says that the media is “hellbent on dividing us.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 5, 2021

So, according to Mayor Kerner, CBS News and “60 Minutes” made the very deliberate decision to ignore facts that would have undermined their narrative.

Palm Beach County (Democratic) Mayor Dave Kerner: “I watched the 60 Minutes segment on Palm Beach County last night and feel compelled to issue this statement. The report was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false.” https://t.co/pscThUQ4r5 pic.twitter.com/28LC23x7UC — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 5, 2021

Just when you thought CBS News couldn’t possibly look worse.

CBS News’ and “60 Minutes'” offense is so egregious that even Florida Democrats are calling them out.

That CBS News — as well as other media outlets who have helped to spread the “60 Minutes” piece — continue to stand behind this heinous example of journalistic malpractice speaks volumes about the state of our media.

This 60 Minutes report is blowing up. The question is how much of the media will report on it honestly. https://t.co/GsVWfCTC3H — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 5, 2021

60 Minutes invented a scandal where none existed, intentionally left out key details, edited video to leave out most of DeSantis’ response, and even refused to cite Democrats that countered their preferred narrative. No standards. https://t.co/4HhlwkyEDh — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 5, 2021

And the real problem is there is no accountability. This should be a huge media scandal, but they are almost exclusively being called out by the right. That's why a tame Tom Cotton op-ed becomes a media firestorm that results in firings, but this has few consequences. https://t.co/a4hOxwUUup — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 5, 2021

We won’t hold our breath for any media heads to roll over this. After all, they have no reason to believe they won’t get away with this.

Complete fabrication is pretty much the media’s M.O. at this point.

