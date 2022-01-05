Quite a few liberals were quick to pile on Republican Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin for the disaster on I-95, despite the fact that it’s Ralph Northam who’s currently occupying the Governor’s Mansion.

The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg didn’t outright blame Youngkin for the horrible situation, but he did suggest that Youngkin should be “flooding the zone to get this I-95 crap fixed”:

Goldberg indeed deleted his tweet. But he didn’t seem to understand why people thought the tweet was a problem in the first place:

Yeah that’s fine. But the dunking is stupid. I like Youngkin. Thought he’d been sworn in already, and given that context the tweet was 100% right. People who want to read my tweet as some lib attack on him are either ignorant or deliberately acting in bad faith. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 4, 2022

Speaking of acting in bad faith, why retweet Jonathan Chait making excuses for his own disgusting take?

There’s really no need to help Jonathan Chait try to justify his vileness.

Because if you do, can you really blame some conservatives for thinking that you’re a lib apologist?

I admitted an honest mistake within minutes. But yeah, it was totally like claiming the Pope is Jewish and the vaccine is a Jewish plot to exterminate all Americans. Are you really this incredibly stupid or just easily manipulated? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 5, 2022

Here’s what Goldberg is referring to, by the way:

FFS this is bonkers. https://t.co/qJ7Flzhbh9 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 5, 2022

That is indeed bonkers.

It’s also bonkers to drag Glenn Youngkin into the I-95 disaster. He literally had nothing to do with it and is literally in no position to do anything about it.

Apparently Tucker Carlson went after me for a trivial tweet I admitted was in error within minutes of tweeting. I think it's hilarious that this is the first time he's mentioned my name since I quit Fox in part because of his outrageous unpatriotic conspiracy theories about 1/6. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 5, 2022

I guess @TuckerCarlson is brave enough to take me on about the swearing-in date of the governor of Virginia when I've already admitted error, but not for his insinuation that the January 6 riot was a false flag operation orchestrated by the Deep State. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 5, 2022

Leave January 6 out of this, please. It has nothing whatsoever to do with stranded motorists in Virginia. Sometimes it’s just not about January 6.

Even in the "honest mistake" his apology tweet blamed everyone else for pointing it out. It was a lazy uniformed stupid tweet. But it's the arrogance that explains a lot about where and how this dude ended up.https://t.co/sBaX34BGFz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2022

The blaming Youngkin wasn't the problem. The problem was "how dare you unverified lie follower twitter plebes point this out to me" and it's a pretty good summation of how we got here. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2022

It's fine if you retract a stupid tweet… but it's noticeable that the ire wasn't then redirected at the current Governor. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2022

The current governor who, for the record, is choosing to tackle the issue by blaming motorists for being in danger due to his government’s ineptitude and incompetence.

Why not explicitly call out Ralph Northam? You know, the guy at whom the buck actually stops? Goldberg has not mentioned Northam once since explaining his deleted tweet about Youngkin, or at least he hasn’t mentioned anything on Twitter. It’s only natural that some people out there will wonder about your priorities.

the problem is that we have watched you change, and it is difficult to believe it was an honest mistake — ScottyAZ (@scottyaz24) January 5, 2022

this — Jason (@LucyGotMad) January 5, 2022

