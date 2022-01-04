Since Governor Ralph Northam (YES, HE’S STILL VIRGINIA’S GOVERNOR) couldn’t be bothered to actually do anything helpful for Virginians stranded on I95 (some for 24 hours now), Reagan Battalion stepped up to do their part for their fellow man.

Ok, that’s not fair, Ralph said hang on, the sun will help.

There ya’ go.

It’s no wonder people are taking the situation into their own hands:

PLEASE RETWEET 🚨 🚨🚨 Stuck on the I-95 in Virginia and are in need of food, water, pampers for babies or warming supplies? Please reply with need AND MILE MARKER and we’ll try to connect you to other drivers in your area who might be able to share some supplies with you.#I95 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 4, 2022

This is awesome.

This is what America is built on.

This is who Americans are.

And that’s probably why Jonathan Chait decided to crap all over their efforts.

The Reaganites used to believe in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps https://t.co/4rNXr0VEhe — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 4, 2022

Because nothing helps people stranded in the cold for hours and hours like playing politics.

RB came back as only they can:

Now if you can use your account to help people in dire need of assistance and put your politics aside for a few hours that would be great. — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 4, 2022

Wouldn’t count on it.

He’s far too busy exploiting stranded Virginians to own the Cons.

So @ReaganBattalion are helping people in a crisis in real time. Families, children, the elderly, who are trapped in their cars and can't get home. The left mocks them. This is who they are. https://t.co/OPgVQRvklP — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 4, 2022

This is EXACTLY who they are.

Aren't we… Trying to help one another? Jonathan thinks that is a bad thing? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 4, 2022

Did your soul jump out the first time you were dropped on your head, or did it take multiple drops? — Heather In The Middle (@MomTo6Lambs) January 4, 2022

That’s literally what he’s doing. The state government has failed and regular people are trying to fix the problem through their own initiative. — Ben (@BenK84) January 4, 2022

What the hell is wrong with you? — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) January 4, 2022

How long ya’ got?

***

Related:

Parody account? LOL! Party for Socialism and Liberation pushing Chinese COVID death data to DUNK ON AMERICA does NOT go well

Class is in SESSION: Ted Cruz SCHOOLS ‘revisionist historian’ Nikole Hannah-Jones on basic Civil War history she can’t even get right

‘What is going ON in NYC?!’ Christina Pushaw sets the record STRAIGHT on COVID comparing Florida’s data to NYC and oh HELL yeah

Recommended Twitchy Video