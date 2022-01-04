As we told you earlier, there’s an ongoing humanitarian crisis on I-95 in northern Virginia where thousands of motorists were stranded overnight in the aftermath of Monday’s snowstorm and frigid temperatures.

Here’s what it looks like right now from Florida reporter Jim DeFede:

The Virginia Department of Transportation is aware of the problem, but. . .

. . .but, there’s no quick fix on the horizon:

Keep in mind, Dem Ralph Northam is still governor until January 15:

But the pesky fact that this crisis is right now at the feet of a Dem hasn’t stopped many libs from blaming Youngkin for the mess:

And on it goes.

***

