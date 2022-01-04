As we told you earlier, there’s an ongoing humanitarian crisis on I-95 in northern Virginia where thousands of motorists were stranded overnight in the aftermath of Monday’s snowstorm and frigid temperatures.

Here’s what it looks like right now from Florida reporter Jim DeFede:

Good morning from I95 in Virginia where I have been trapped in my car for more than 20 hours.

I’m not sure but I think I now qualify for Virginia residency. pic.twitter.com/yQsD4znPRG — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) January 4, 2022

The Virginia Department of Transportation is aware of the problem, but. . .

NEW: From @VaDOT "We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) January 4, 2022

. . .but, there’s no quick fix on the horizon:

From our chopper vantage point we can see some spots where they’re slowly getting cars moving. Slowly — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) January 4, 2022

Keep in mind, Dem Ralph Northam is still governor until January 15:

Youngkin is Gov Elect. Ralph Northam is the current governor for a few more days. — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) January 4, 2022

But the pesky fact that this crisis is right now at the feet of a Dem hasn’t stopped many libs from blaming Youngkin for the mess:

12 hours later you are just now “mobilizing” to rescue people stranded in 15 degree temps with no food, water or gas?? @VaDOTFRED @GlennYoungkin #I95 #VDOTsucks — Ryan (@needmorestonks) January 4, 2022

@GlennYoungkin Virginia governor are you safe and warm?

I95 has been a parking lot since 3 yesterday afternoon

This is a glimpse of the Governor Virginia elected

UNACCEPTABLE — Lisa (@rexrode1967) January 4, 2022

Where are you when your constituents are stuck on I95 today?!!! — Wendy W (@WendyRando27) January 4, 2022

@Morning_Joe Maybe Mr @GlennYoungkin is hard at work trying to get rid of #CriticalRaceTheory out of #Virginia schools who gives a damn about a few thousand people freezing to death on i-95 — rufus (@rufus10060077) January 4, 2022

So, where’s Republican Gov Youngkin in this I-95 mega-disaster???? 48 mile shutdown for hours & hours in VA & he’s nowhere to be found. This never happened under Dem Gov Northam—or any other Gov for that matter!!!!! Shame! — Scott D. Rhodes (@ScottdrhodesD) January 4, 2022

Does Virginia’s new Governor Youngkin know people have been stranded on I-95 for 15 hours?

With no help in sight? — Michele Murelli (@MicheleMurelli) January 4, 2022

If Covid and inflation are Brandon's fault, is the I-95 mess Glen Youngkin's fault? He knew the storm was coming. — Kara Kopf (@Kara_Kopf) January 4, 2022

And on it goes.

