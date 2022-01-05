In case you missed it, soon-to-be-ex-Virginia-Governor Ralph Northam finally announced that his team was tackling the ongoing crisis faced by countless motorists stranding on I-95 following a severe snowstorm.

My team has been working throughout the night alongside @VSPPIO, @VaDOT, and @VDEM to respond to the situation on I-95. State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 4, 2022

Really staying on top of your state, Ralph! At least Virginians can take comfort in knowing that although your term is drawing to a close, you still care as much about them as ever.

Which is to say you don’t even give half a damn:

Ralph Northam blames the drivers for getting on I-95, no apologies for obvious government failure. “We gave warnings, and people need to pay attention to these warnings, and the less people that are on the highways when these storms hit, the better.” https://t.co/3vUfTsPCKV — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 5, 2022

Wonder how the people who were trapped would respond to that. We’re guessing many of them would be where Ronni Schorr is at, if not even more furious:

But some motorists said they aren’t to blame for what they saw as government officials’ poor planning.

Ronni Schorr said Virginia officials were “not at all” prepared, and she didn’t see plows until Tuesday morning. She said her vehicle finally exited the highway after 14 hours, weaving around others stuck in the median, after a plow cleared an exit ramp on the other side of the highway. A tractor-trailer blocked the nearest exit ramp, she said. “I’m not angry at the snow,” Schorr said. “I’m just upset at the way they handled it.” Most frustrating, she said, was the lack of communication from state and local officials as she and her husband took turns catnapping overnight in their Mazda. Finally, on Tuesday morning, they received a push alert on their phones from Virginia.

What a comfort it must be to Schorr et al. to know that Northam ultimately blames the victims for their plight.

Genuinely surprised he didn't blame Trump. https://t.co/hLApHxr4uv — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 5, 2022

He’s still got a few weeks left in his term … there’s still time for that.

I blame @GovRonDeSantis for all of this; he should have seen it coming and taken action sooner. — Terry (@BarleyAll) January 5, 2022

Curse you, Ron DeSantis. You and Glenn Youngkin.

Clearly this is the fault of Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis — Charles Norwood (@FozzmanCometh) January 5, 2022

But of course.

Crickets from people who tried to blame Youngkin yesterday. https://t.co/9TVlThNbJS — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) January 5, 2022

We’re honestly a little shocked that Northam didn’t also join the blame-Glenn-Youngkin party. He Might as well have, because it’s clear that he has no interest whatsoever in taking any responsibility for what happened.

Tell me you don’t give a crap without telling me you don’t give a crap. — ¿queti m. porta (@raymoon0319) January 5, 2022

Pulling the blaming Americans for getting left behind in Afghanistan play from the playbook was not how I saw that playing out. — red ice conservative (@redicecon) January 5, 2022

Ralph Northam is just full of surprises, isn’t he?

This is the sort of inspiring leadership we've all been waiting for — JP (@jppol74) January 5, 2022

'If drivers don't listen they will be kept comfortable. Resuscitated if that’s what the family desires. And then a discussion about will ensue.' https://t.co/fqYOnr33Lh — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 5, 2022