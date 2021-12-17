In case you hadn’t heard, Donald Trump recently said some stuff that many people are understandably interpreting as antisemitic:

New quotes from Trump to @BarakRavid: Most US Jews don't love Israel. Exclusive for Unholy podcast

@Freedland pic.twitter.com/Hv4joYkbCN — Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) December 17, 2021

That’s … well, that’s not great, guys. No matter how you slice it.

“it used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress.” uhhhhhhhhhh https://t.co/6TtROrCHbF — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 17, 2021

Now, some may argue that not everything he said was inherently antisemitic:

“And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times.” https://t.co/XkCkcCnL2j — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 17, 2021

“And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times. I mean, the Sulzberger family." Fact check: True. There were enough space left to include the full quote, Maggie. He was lamenting Jews not supporting Israel. — Max (@MaxNordau) December 17, 2021

Anyway, CNN’s Jake Tapper shared some choice quotes from Trump’s interview that he found particularly “jaw dropping.”

jaw dropping. Trump: "evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews" in the US "it used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress" "the Jewish people…in the US either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel" "they're Jewish people that run the NYT" https://t.co/oKkiyfLYxz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2021

Know what else is jaw-dropping? Look who retweeted Tapper’s tweet:

Ilhan Omar. The same gal who believes that Israel should not be able to defend itself from Palestinian terrorists. Miss “It’s All About the Benjamins, Baby.” Miss “Israel Has Hypnotized the World.”

She actually expects people to believe that she’d be outraged over antisemitism.

Imagine if this was @IlhanMN — Papa Hades (@papahade5) December 17, 2021

We actually have a very easy time imagining what it would be like if Ilhan Omar had said the things that Donald Trump said. Because she says antisemitic things on the regular.

Where are the @IlhanMN critics on this? — Amir (@amiirspeak) December 17, 2021

We’re right here, Amir. Where will you be the next time she vomits up antisemitic filth?

Recommended Twitchy Video