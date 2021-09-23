In case you missed it, today, the House voted overwhelmingly in favor of funding Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

JUST IN: House passes $1B bill to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, two days after a progressive revolt forced the money out of a gov’t funding package. Vote was 420-9-2. 8 Dems & 1 Republican voted no. 2 Dems voted present. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 23, 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar joined with her fellow Squad Sister Rashida Tlaib and six other Democrats in voting against it.

No votes on $1B for Israel Iron Dome:

Cori Bush (D-MO)

André Carson (D-IN)

Jesus Garcia (D-IL)

Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ)

Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Marie Newman (D-IL)

Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) Present:

Hank Johnson (D-GA)

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) September 23, 2021

We can only imagine the disappointment and frustration that Rep. Omar must be feeling right now. We’re not sure if she’s in tears like her pal AOC, but given what she had to say about the bill earlier today, she’s gotta be royally pissed at the very least:

Given the human rights violations in Gaza, Sheikh Jarrah, and ever-growing settlement expansion, we should not be ramming through a last-minute $1 billion increase in military funding for Israel without any accountability. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2021

As my colleague, @BettyMcCollum04 has pointed out, this language was added without the knowledge or consent of relevant committee chairs or proper budgeting. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2021

This vote is not about simply funding the Iron Dome. It’s about adding an extra billion dollars on top of the $73 million we already allocated this year. That’s 14 times more than we normally spend on it and 60% of what we’ve provided for it over the course of a decade. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2021

Those advocating for this have not made the case for why this enormous increase is necessary and why the U.S. taxpayers have to fund it. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2021

Hey, look! She finally found something she doesn’t want American taxpayers to fund! We didn’t know she had it in her!

odd that this is the ONLY spending issue Democrat Ilhan Omar is concerned about… https://t.co/E6RiwB6GiA — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 23, 2021

What is so upsetting to her is the prospect of helping the only democracy in the Middle East, the only Jewish State, defend itself.

To be clear, any loss of life—whether Israeli or Palestinian—is an unspeakable tragedy. We should be doing everything in our power to end the violence and bring about peace.⁰ But this does nothing to actually bring us closer to peace. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2021

Narrator: She does not, in fact, think it’s tragic when Israelis are killed.

We continue to pay lip service to human rights, peace and a two state solution. Yet we also continue to provide Israel with funding without addressing the underlying issue of the occupation. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2021

They love that word.

This is not about one country. If human rights are truly to guide our foreign policy, we need to act like it everywhere. Otherwise our words ring hollow. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2021

Everything Ilhan Omar has ever said has rung hollow. She herself is hollow. Soulless and evil.

And some people, like yourself, pay lip service to fighting racism and bigotry. https://t.co/oTapJayxnS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 23, 2021

Fighting racism and bigotry isn’t easy for anyone, but it’s particularly difficult for racist bigots like Ilhan Omar.

Seriously, you are just replicating this meme now, courtesy of @TheMossadIL. pic.twitter.com/g69mGoEevl — Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍 ✡️ (@just_whatever) September 23, 2021

Your hatred of Jews is showing https://t.co/2P95dbPkFE — Viktor Hardarson (@ViktorHardarson) September 23, 2021

Antisemitic vote for death. https://t.co/rIkgEZzuBB — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 23, 2021

