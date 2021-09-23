The Squad (and GOP Rep. Thomas Massie?) failed to stop funding for the Iron Dome today.

JUST IN: House passes $1B bill to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, two days after a progressive revolt forced the money out of a gov’t funding package. Vote was 420-9-2. 8 Dems & 1 Republican voted no. 2 Dems voted present. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 23, 2021

No votes on $1B for Israel Iron Dome:

Cori Bush (D-MO)

André Carson (D-IN)

Jesus Garcia (D-IL)

Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ)

Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Marie Newman (D-IL)

Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) Present:

Hank Johnson (D-GA)

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) September 23, 2021

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib is doubtlessly seething right now. But AOC … well, apparently she’s just sad.

Big huddle around AOC on the house floor. Jayapal, Barbara Lee, dingell, bush. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 23, 2021

Clearly AOC is hurting.

Feel her pain. Feel it.

Now look at her pain. Look at it:

NOW – Tears on the House floor: AOC appears to be crying as the House passed a $1 billion funding for Israel's Iron Dome. She voted no, then switched her vote to present last minute.pic.twitter.com/jjq3kw7R4v — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2021

Is she this upset because she ultimately didn’t have the guts to put her money where her antisemitic mouth is and now she’s worried about what Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar will think of her? Or is there something else going on? Or is it a combination? Whatever the reason, AOC’s own Iron Dome appears to be very weak today. She’s falling apart!

supposedly this is about Iron Dome, I'm just saying crying at work is an interesting choice https://t.co/78OxBorFua — cc (@cc_fla) September 23, 2021

Reminder that AOC is crying like a little bitch because she withdrew her vote to NOT fund a defense system Israel uses to prevent terrorist bombs from killing innocent civilians. Truly detestable. https://t.co/ETxLXZcxNf — RBe (@RBPundit) September 23, 2021

She’s crying bc she can’t vote no or it would hurt her politically. Disgraceful. https://t.co/rtQQyMewo1 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 23, 2021

Distraught about… voting “present” on funding a system that solely helps stop innocent civilians from being killed? pic.twitter.com/YaYUgOsXUv — ~ esperanza ~ (@TeachEsp) September 23, 2021

Imagine being this sad you weren’t able to block funding for a defense system for Israel https://t.co/LScWnVFmFy — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) September 23, 2021

Pitiful. Just pitiful.

scene just now in House parking lot: pic.twitter.com/m8NK26fbJC — Brian King (@KingOrleans) September 23, 2021

Cry us a river, AOC. Please.

Perfect.