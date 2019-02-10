In response to a Glenn Greenwald tweet linking to an article on how Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to punish Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib over their past anti-Semitic comments, Rep. Omar tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby 🎶”:

So, what’s she getting at here?

Because it certainly sounds like she’s saying Republicans are being paid off by Israel:

Eventually, this has to come back and bite her, right?

Soon:

Do better, Minnesota:

UPDATE: She means AIPAC:

Except, this isn’t what AIPAC does:

She really is awful:

UPDATE 2.

She accidentally retweeted this guy who said, “She might as well call us hook-nosed”:

She then undid the retweet after she realized what he was implying we assume:

***

