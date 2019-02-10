In response to a Glenn Greenwald tweet linking to an article on how Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to punish Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib over their past anti-Semitic comments, Rep. Omar tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby 🎶”:

It's all about the Benjamins baby 🎶 https://t.co/KatcXJnZLV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2019

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy threatens punishment for @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib over their criticisms of Israel. It's stunning how much time US political leaders spend defending a foreign nation even if it means attacking free speech rights of Americans https://t.co/It1fGm1b70 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 10, 2019

So, what’s she getting at here?

Would this be another anti-Semitic trope about the Jews paying off the Republicans or do you have another angle you're going for here, Congresswoman? https://t.co/5gMv4NIlhE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 11, 2019

Because it certainly sounds like she’s saying Republicans are being paid off by Israel:

Just to note regarding this tweet from Rep Omar suggesting that support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins” — GOP Leader McCarthy’s comments were focused not on policy differences but on what he sees as anti-Semitic rhetoric from Reps. Omar and Tlaib https://t.co/QgmlXVGbAO https://t.co/hbdp743iNc — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 11, 2019

Would love to know who @IlhanMN thinks is paying American politicians to be pro-Israel, though I think I can guess. Bad form, Congresswoman. That's the second anti-Semitic trope you've tweeted. https://t.co/FTCaCe7WyG — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) February 11, 2019

Eventually, this has to come back and bite her, right?

McCarthy: Ilhan Omar is an anti-Semite!!

Omar: Support for Israel is all about money Omar is openly anti-Semitic. The only reason why she is able to get away with it is because she is a "fresh face". https://t.co/CtluaXe8dx — Joshua J. Gershfield (@gershfield1) February 11, 2019

Probably not the best idea for someone plagued with a history of anti-Semitic comments. https://t.co/Mxwx079Ygj — RBe (@RBPundit) February 11, 2019

Soon:

she couldn't get a hooked nose reference in, apparently https://t.co/W6MgID5SAO — Mike the Lawyer Joooooo (@mhenrylaw1) February 11, 2019

Do better, Minnesota:

Excellent idea to say you're not anti-Semitic by linking support of Jews with money. Nice going, Minnesota Democrats. Nice going. https://t.co/2gQzfkFzrP — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 11, 2019

UPDATE: She means AIPAC:

Except, this isn’t what AIPAC does:

Fun fact: AIPAC is a 501(c)(4), not a political action committee. They engage in advocacy but do not fund campaigns. Love them or hate them, they don’t “pay” politicians even in the sense that this Congresswoman means. https://t.co/IQeAs3KeZb — Greg Shill (@greg_shill) February 11, 2019

She really is awful:

AIPAC stands for America Israel Public Affairs Committee, not Political Action Committee. They don't contribute money to anyone, you bigoted idiot. https://t.co/uA2waEWBQE — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 11, 2019

UPDATE 2.

She accidentally retweeted this guy who said, “She might as well call us hook-nosed”:

3. Did she not read the full tweet? pic.twitter.com/0Ikkjt6edO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 11, 2019

She then undid the retweet after she realized what he was implying we assume:

4. Looks like she didn’t. She undid the retweet. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 11, 2019

***

Related:

‘Pure comedy’! Rep. Ilhan Omar was for the DHS before she was against it (an hour later) https://t.co/LvnS4XcVbV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 9, 2019

Straight up OWNED! Dean Cain schools Rep. Ilhan Omar (with basic math) for making ridiculous claim about a ‘poverty wage’ https://t.co/pjmbG1peOU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 8, 2019