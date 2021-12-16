Yesterday, we told you about Bethany Mandel writing an email to the editor of Highlights regarding mask illustrations in the classic children’s magazine.

Actor and comedian David Cross didn’t quite resort to likening Mandel to the Unabomber, but he still made an ass of himself in his response to Mandel:

Wow, David. Burn. Just a brilliant rejoinder to a mother who, unlike some people, doesn’t want her children to think living in fear is “normal.”

Mandel had her own rejoinder for Cross:

Oh, right. The David Cross racism story. Awkward, David.

Oooooof.

David Cross also deserves to be called out for this:

One of David’s greatest hits.

Keep f*cking that chicken, David. Maybe she’ll lay some more eggs on your face.

