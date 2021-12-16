Yesterday, we told you about Bethany Mandel writing an email to the editor of Highlights regarding mask illustrations in the classic children’s magazine.

My email to the editor of @Highlights pic.twitter.com/U1BzVoabpv — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 15, 2021

Actor and comedian David Cross didn’t quite resort to likening Mandel to the Unabomber, but he still made an ass of himself in his response to Mandel:

Sacrificing your reputation with your kids once they get older and wiser and look back on your public stance is pretty gutsy. Hopefully you get off with just an eyeroll — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 16, 2021

Wow, David. Burn. Just a brilliant rejoinder to a mother who, unlike some people, doesn’t want her children to think living in fear is “normal.”

Mandel had her own rejoinder for Cross:

My kids know now how much their mother is fighting for their childhood to be normal. That they are the most important thing in the world. And that racist actors opinions don’t matter. https://t.co/fCRMEAXBKr — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 16, 2021

Oh, right. The David Cross racism story. Awkward, David.

https://t.co/XqgWDlOWsv is that better or worse than what your own wife thinks of you? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 16, 2021

Oooooof.

Savage. And so well deserved. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) December 16, 2021

David Cross also deserves to be called out for this:

How do you think your kids will react when they find out Daddy and Mommy are anti-Semitic bigots? Think it's gonna just be an eye roll? https://t.co/wi4G82PYMr — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) December 16, 2021

One of David’s greatest hits.

Very brave, David — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 16, 2021

Remaining subservient to masters who have repeatedly misled and lied to you is the opposite of gutsy. Hopefully you wake up someday. https://t.co/LvhvuP1Bjj — Cincy Nomad – No Vaccine Passports (@CincyNomad) December 16, 2021

Keep f*cking that chicken, David. Maybe she’ll lay some more eggs on your face.

