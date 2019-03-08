A few days ago, Bethany Mandel tweeted about many Democrats bending over backwards to make excuses for Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism:

Today was Democrat’s “very fine people on both sides.” — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 7, 2019

And that really stuck in actor-comedian David Cross’ craw:

It was? Did they befriend nazis? — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) March 7, 2019

Here’s what Cross’ wife, actress Amber Tamblyn, tweeted earlier this week:

If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me. That woman was me. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 4, 2018

Thank you everyone for your kind words of support today. We are fine. But this is not the first time a man from the Hasidic community in NYC has attempted to harm me or other women I know. Any woman riding a bike through South Williamsburg can attest. I hope this guy is caught. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 5, 2018

Tamblyn took a lot of heat for what many perceived as not-so-thinly veiled anti-Semitism — but she wasn’t sorry:

Lol I’m married to a Jew. Go ahead and twist my words all you want. Your misogyny and sexism reeks from here. (Except for you, Benjamin. You are awesome.) — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 5, 2018

Got that? Some of her best husbands are Jewish. Of course, some of her best husbands are also anti-Semitic in their own right:

That's exactly what you're (hypocritically) doing with this tweet. And I dont need to "deflect" for something my wife wrote a year and a half ago. All of which is true fyi. She's a big girl and can speak for herself. You got a problem with me then address me. — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) March 7, 2019

At least you don’t throw her under the bus like she does to you. Respect. Anyway here’s some reading for this disingenuous attack: https://t.co/wmPltaA3OV — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 7, 2019

Leave my wife out if this. She didn't reference your column, I did. And it's too bad your original column didnt come out on Nov. 7th '38 in Germany. We'd be all smiles. — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) March 7, 2019

The casual anti-semitism of people like your wife, and the willingness to ignore it, like we’ve seen this week from the Democratic caucus, is how we get there again. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 7, 2019

One of the tools in our arsenal is to humanize Jews. Which was the point of my column. And something your wife should try (meeting some of those awful Hasidic Jews). The answer isn’t to excuse their bigotry. As House Democrats are doing repeatedly. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 7, 2019

My wife as met hundreds if not thousands of hasidic jews and she can relate (as can I! ) numerous instances of them being rude (remember, shes a woman ie untouchable) and entitled. Our experiences are just that, our experiences. — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) March 7, 2019

That’s nice, isn’t it?

Wow. This is wildly anti Semitic. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 7, 2019

No it's not. I'm relaying that I've had some personal experiences, over decades, of hasidic people (almost always men) being rude to me and/or my wife and friends. I'm not lying, nor do I hate Jews. — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) March 7, 2019

Lumping millions of people together in order to stereotype them in this matter is indeed anti-Semitic. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 7, 2019

Read what I wrote. All of it, and tell me where I, "lumped millions of people together". I'm relaying several experiences I've had personally (forget friends and family let's just make it about me). I never said or implied all Jews are fill in the blank. — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) March 7, 2019

Except you kinda did, Dave.

Omg you met some people and they were… rude??? Heaven forbid. Definitely must be a symptom of their Judaism. — SalamiAleichem (@AleichemSalami) March 8, 2019

Now do any other minority group. — Lucrecia Zamora (@lucky_zamora) March 7, 2019

Now try this again with any other minority group. — BillInAChinaSchlep (@InSchlep) March 7, 2019

Oh my Gd I really can’t believe how antisemitic this statement is. This is heartbreakingly uncool. Imagine replacing this with any other group and saying what you just said. Even though I have every reason not to be totally shocked by this, I am totally shocked and very saddened — Rachel Kann (@rachelkann) March 8, 2019

What if someone said “I’ve met hundreds, if not thousands of African American women and they are angry and hostile (a racist trope often sustained against them). You’d be appalled, rightly, Mr. Cross. It’s telling you find it fine to say what you just did — MLH ♥️ (@just_mindy) March 7, 2019

I have met hundreds, if not thousands of <blacks/Latinos/Asians/Muslims/etc> and can relate numerous instances of them being rude and entitled. My experience is just that. My experience. — Leibel (@Squilled) March 7, 2019

Do you see why your take is a bad one yet, David?

David, what are you doing? — Kelly Beck (@SouthMetroAFC) March 7, 2019

I just… wow. Wow. — stevenjaba (@stevenjaba) March 7, 2019

Jesus, dude. What the hell? — Captain Marvel (@Matthew94916469) March 7, 2019

So here’s David Cross having a public meltdown https://t.co/zkyEZzo8Az — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 8, 2019

David should’ve listened to the man inside him and kept his mouth shut.

wow, this is a new level of disgusting. — Stuart Schnee (@StuartSchnee) March 7, 2019

Yeah, it's not new, it's just gotten a bunch of empowerment lately. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) March 7, 2019

David "Burning" Cross. — apocalypsecow (@sims2andrews) March 7, 2019

