A few days ago, Bethany Mandel tweeted about many Democrats bending over backwards to make excuses for Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism:

And that really stuck in actor-comedian David Cross’ craw:

Here’s what Cross’ wife, actress Amber Tamblyn, tweeted earlier this week:

Tamblyn took a lot of heat for what many perceived as not-so-thinly veiled anti-Semitism — but she wasn’t sorry:

Got that? Some of her best husbands are Jewish. Of course, some of her best husbands are also anti-Semitic in their own right:

Trending

That’s nice, isn’t it?

Except you kinda did, Dave.

Do you see why your take is a bad one yet, David?

David should’ve listened to the man inside him and kept his mouth shut.

***

Related:

‘Weak’: Actor David Cross’ excuse for ‘racist’ joke to Asian American actress raises eyebrows

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amber Tamblynanti-Semiticanti-SemitismDavid CrossHasidic JewsHasidimJews