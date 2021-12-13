In case you missed it, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz did not wear a mask at Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral. Cruz wasn’t the only maskless politician there, but as a favorite bogeyman for liberals, he’s the only one whose masklessness matters.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar was also at the funeral. Seated next to Cruz, in fact. And she was wearing a mask. So, naturally, CNN’s Jake Tapper tried to get Klobuchar to call Cruz out for his insolence and lack of concern for her welfare and the welfare of others:

Amy Klobuchar, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, didn't attack Ted Cruz for not wearing a mask while sitting next to her during Bob Dole's funeral pic.twitter.com/0SNcohJN95 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2021

Something worth noting very quickly:

It’s true Teddy didn’t have one on but Amy isn’t wearing hers properly either. — Huh? (@WeyersK) December 12, 2021

We’re not going to get on Klobochar’s case about wearing her mask only over her mouth and not over her nose as well, because quite frankly, Tapper’s behavior is far more offensive.

It’s bad enough that he’s really trying hard to get Klobuchar to lay into Cruz despite the fact that she clearly — and rightly — isn’t interested in taking the bait.

Jesus Christ this is so petty. If she isn’t bothered that he’s not wearing a mask why are we wasting energy on this? — Joshua (@JTF_90) December 12, 2021

💯 %. If she was uncomfortable with Cruz not wearing a mask she didn’t have to sit next to him. They were both there to honor Bob Dole and it is nice to see them put their politics aside. — Al David (@IAMFBCPA) December 12, 2021

But there’s a whole ‘nother layer of stupid to this cake:

Maskless Jake Tapper sits maskless next to Amy Klobuchar and slams Ted Cruz for sitting maskless next to Amy Klobuchar. pic.twitter.com/WSfajWtBP4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 12, 2021

Where’s your mask, Jake? Couldn’t even manage a chin diaper? You, like Ted Cruz, have a national platform. You can stand upon that platform and signal your virtues. Yet there you sit, sending the message that masking doesn’t work, or that masking is only for some people but not for special people like you.

the guy interviewing her isn't wearing a mask either? https://t.co/2NNIol0bMd — DJ (@PackersFanatic5) December 13, 2021

You kind of have to laugh. These people are just so transparent.

What’s Tapper not wearing while sitting next to her on set? https://t.co/z0WszSPoXF — Lets Go Brandon Conservative Masshole (@TheTimDeFelice) December 13, 2021

What?!?

1. Klobuchar is also NOT fully wearing her mask while sitting next to Ted.

2. The host is ALSO not wearing a mask What am I missing? https://t.co/TRa7wR1Dyh — RB (@hucks22) December 13, 2021

This clip is such a great example of what’s wrong with cable news. Tapper is sitting 1 foot from Klobuchar without a mask insisting she attack Ted Cruz for talking to her without a mask at Dole’s funeral. All three individuals are vaccinated. https://t.co/Ywjk7eeEOa — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 13, 2021

Cloth masks provide rather limited protection. Especially when the individuals are vaccinated. So using Tapper’s logic, will we never be allowed to socialize without masks again? Or only when on set for a CNN show? — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 13, 2021

Tapper’s logic is apparently that only Republicans and regular people need to wear masks. Because science.

Masks are scientifically necessary to stop the spread of COVID unless you are:

1) Protesting for social justice,

2) An elected official eating at French Laundry,

3) Being interviewed on CNN.#Science https://t.co/5dHY3XPRqy — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) December 13, 2021

