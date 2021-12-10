Jussie Smollett being found guilty on five of six counts yesterday was a pretty big deal. Not because we care deeply about him or anything, but because it’d been almost three years since he’d made himself the victim of a quite obviously staged attack and liberal politicians and celebrities and media firefighters began falling all over him and pushing his narrative that didn’t even come close to passing the smell test.

Well, CNN’s Don Lemon — who, it’s important to note, had texted Smollett to warn him about the unfolding CPD investigation into the alleged hate crime — is actively trying to distance himself from Smollett.

MSNBC stars are apparently trying a different approach: pretending that Jussie Smollett doesn’t exist.

Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck was watching MSNBC’s all-star block last night and couldn’t help but be struck by the lack of interest in Jussie Smollett’s conviction:

Yeah, can’t say we’re shocked.

That Joy Reid. The same Joy Reid who has a blogger at the ReidOut who argued that conservatives should lay off Jussie Smollett because REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENED ON JANUARY 6.

Joy Reid definitely isn’t alone in averting her eyes from the collapse of Jussie Smollett:

Cats got their tongues?

When CNN is showing you up in the journalism department, it’s time to do some soul-searching.

