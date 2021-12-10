Jussie Smollett being found guilty on five of six counts yesterday was a pretty big deal. Not because we care deeply about him or anything, but because it’d been almost three years since he’d made himself the victim of a quite obviously staged attack and liberal politicians and celebrities and media firefighters began falling all over him and pushing his narrative that didn’t even come close to passing the smell test.

Well, CNN’s Don Lemon — who, it’s important to note, had texted Smollett to warn him about the unfolding CPD investigation into the alleged hate crime — is actively trying to distance himself from Smollett.

A bit late for that @donlemon – as with Meghan Markle, you automatically believed Smollett’s ‘truth’ because it suited your race-baiting virtue-signalling agenda. Maybe wait for some actual facts next time? https://t.co/6imWAchFqx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 10, 2021

MSNBC stars are apparently trying a different approach: pretending that Jussie Smollett doesn’t exist.

Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck was watching MSNBC’s all-star block last night and couldn’t help but be struck by the lack of interest in Jussie Smollett’s conviction:

I know this won't shock any of you, but MSNBC's Joy Reid completely ignored the verdict in the #JussieSmollett case. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2021

Yeah, can’t say we’re shocked.

@JoyAnnReid Think you missed reporting on this story. You managed to get plenty of air time out of it before so maybe you can again https://t.co/0a6l0cYnl3 — SharonG (@G4Sharon) December 10, 2021

This Joy Ann Reid? My word. pic.twitter.com/4CVWyNO8Bv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 10, 2021

That Joy Reid. The same Joy Reid who has a blogger at the ReidOut who argued that conservatives should lay off Jussie Smollett because REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENED ON JANUARY 6.

.@thereidout Blog: Here's what conservatives should realize before they relish the Jussie Smollett guilty verdict https://t.co/naVuDBade0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 9, 2021

Joy Reid definitely isn’t alone in averting her eyes from the collapse of Jussie Smollett:

And same with MSNBC's Chris Hayes on his show in the 8:00 p.m. Eastern hour. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Rachel Maddow didn't cover the #JussieSmollett verdict either. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2021

You can add Lawrence O'Donnell to that list with 'The Last Word'…. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2021

Cats got their tongues?

….and, of course, Brian Williams ignored the #JussieSmollett verdict on 'The 11th Hour' as he signed off for the final time from a peacock network. In other words, every single MSNBC show from 7pm-12am Eastern ignored the Smollett verdict. Even CNN repeatedly covered it! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 10, 2021

When CNN is showing you up in the journalism department, it’s time to do some soul-searching.

