CNN is Real News, Mr. President. No shadiness, no hanky-panky.

They fired Chris Cuomo, after all, which proves they’re very serious about demanding only the highest ethical standards from their journalistic talent. They won’t stand for any funny business on the part of their most prized anchors, that’s for damn sure.

Or maybe they will:

More activism by an “anchor” at CNN. The network needs to now address this publicly as well. These texts from Lemon to Smollett came during an active high-profile investigation. CNN mum thus far. https://t.co/2sWSMeM5bD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 7, 2021

More from Fox News:

Jussie Smollett, on trial for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself, testified Monday that he had correspondence with CNN’s Don Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into the incident. Smollett, 39, testified that he received a text from Lemon, supposedly relaying information that the CPD didn’t believe Smollett’s account of what happened, Fox News’ Matt Finn reported from the Windy City courthouse. Reps for CNN and Lemon did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Well, if CNN and Lemon did respond, we’re sure they’d remind us that Lemon was just trying to help out a friend.

Where does CNN find there employees ? — Kathie Fenton (@FentonKathie) December 7, 2021

Is there a barrel somewhere, or … ?

Cuomo advising his brother. Tapper interfering in the PA. Senate race and this. Almost like this isn't a news organization and is a political PR operation instead. https://t.co/0SMTF6RSJS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2021

Almost.

@CNN 's @donlemon take a page out of @ChrisCuomo 's book … use your "journalist" connections to help a friend during an active investigation; https://t.co/HDpIHApvFK — Calian23 (@calian23) December 7, 2021

Most of these "journalists" on left-leaning Cable/network news are really just activists, I think that's abundantly clear now. https://t.co/WBRLVDGbF9 — Camino Chávez 🇺🇸 (@ElCaminoChavez) December 7, 2021

The evidence is certainly compelling.

Clean house. Start over. A fish rots at the head.. Zucker should be the first to go. https://t.co/FOwpqt7EKX — Belloftheball (@PollyDaddabbo) December 7, 2021

Definitely a good place to start.

