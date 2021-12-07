CNN is Real News, Mr. President. No shadiness, no hanky-panky.

They fired Chris Cuomo, after all, which proves they’re very serious about demanding only the highest ethical standards from their journalistic talent. They won’t stand for any funny business on the part of their most prized anchors, that’s for damn sure.

Or maybe they will:

More from Fox News:

Jussie Smollett, on trial for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself, testified Monday that he had correspondence with CNN’s Don Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into the incident.

Smollett, 39, testified that he received a text from Lemon, supposedly relaying information that the CPD didn’t believe Smollett’s account of what happened, Fox News’ Matt Finn reported from the Windy City courthouse.

Reps for CNN and Lemon did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Well, if CNN and Lemon did respond, we’re sure they’d remind us that Lemon was just trying to help out a friend.

Is there a barrel somewhere, or … ?

Almost.

The evidence is certainly compelling.

Definitely a good place to start.

