Over the weekend, New York Post reporter Julia Marsh reported that the “additional information” that supposedly led CNN to make the decision to fire Chris Cuomo was related to sexual harassment allegations.

Source tell me the “additional information” that’s come to light mentioned at end of CNN statement are sexual harassment allegations https://t.co/n5j2nzXoUB — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) December 4, 2021

Twitchy staple Jim Treacher had a very interesting response to Marsh’s tweet:

If he can prove Zucker knew all along… https://t.co/CgPHzRNJuF — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 4, 2021

As it happens, that may be what Chris Cuomo has in mind. Not necessarily about sexual harassment allegations against him, but about the ones against Andrew Cuomo:

Chris Cuomo claims CNN boss Jeff Zucker knew about involvement in gov scandal https://t.co/qbfhv0tY4g pic.twitter.com/1JMxfsmz65 — New York Post (@nypost) December 6, 2021

More from the New York Post:

In a new statement, a spokesman for the fallen TV star threw his longtime ally CNN President Jeff Zucker under the bus, while insisting the journalist “has the highest level of admiration and respect” for him. “They were widely known to be extremely close and in regular contact, including about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother,” the spokesman told the Wall Street Journal Sunday of Chris Cuomo’s shady support for his big brother as the governor’s sex scandal unfolded. … The statement, however, prompted CNN to slam Chris Cuomo for peddling more alleged lies. “He has made a number of accusations that are patently false,” the network told the WSJ. “This reinforces why he was terminated for violating our standards and practices, as well as his lack of candor.”

We wouldn’t be remotely surprised if Jeff Zucker knew all about what was going on and chose not to act.

Of course they all knew. — bluemiiints (@bluemiiints) December 6, 2021

We can’t know for sure, of course, but Chris Cuomo doesn’t really have much to lose at this point. Might as well try to take Zucker down with him.

It’s getting good! — Justice Forever (@therealMcOy_7) December 6, 2021

Hell yeah, it is.

I love this story. 🥳 lets drag everyone under the bus. 😂 Chris keep going tell everything. — Jani (@JaniTweets) December 6, 2021

Spill the tea Chris, take em all down with you! — arthur peters (@arthurpeters70) December 6, 2021

We’re here for it.

Recommended Twitchy Video