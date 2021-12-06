Over the weekend, New York Post reporter Julia Marsh reported that the “additional information” that supposedly led CNN to make the decision to fire Chris Cuomo was related to sexual harassment allegations.

Twitchy staple Jim Treacher had a very interesting response to Marsh’s tweet:

As it happens, that may be what Chris Cuomo has in mind. Not necessarily about sexual harassment allegations against him, but about the ones against Andrew Cuomo:

More from the New York Post:

In a new statement, a spokesman for the fallen TV star threw his longtime ally CNN President Jeff Zucker under the bus, while insisting the journalist “has the highest level of admiration and respect” for him.

“They were widely known to be extremely close and in regular contact, including about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother,” the spokesman told the Wall Street Journal Sunday of Chris Cuomo’s shady support for his big brother as the governor’s sex scandal unfolded.

The statement, however, prompted CNN to slam Chris Cuomo for peddling more alleged lies.

“He has made a number of accusations that are patently false,” the network told the WSJ. “This reinforces why he was terminated for violating our standards and practices, as well as his lack of candor.”

We wouldn’t be remotely surprised if Jeff Zucker knew all about what was going on and chose not to act.

We can’t know for sure, of course, but Chris Cuomo doesn’t really have much to lose at this point. Might as well try to take Zucker down with him.

Hell yeah, it is.

We’re here for it.

