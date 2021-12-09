Yesterday the prosecution and defense at the Jussie Smollett trial presented their closing arguments to the jury, who then began deliberations:

Smollett jury hits 8 hours. Dinner just ordered. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 9, 2021

Now reporters covering the trial are saying a verdict has been reached after a few hours of deliberations:

BREAKING: Verdict in Jussie Smollett case — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 9, 2021

BREAKING: A verdict has been reached in Jussie Smollett's trial @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) December 9, 2021

We’re expecting the verdicts to be announced soon and will update this story when that happens.

