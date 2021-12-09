Yesterday the prosecution and defense at the Jussie Smollett trial presented their closing arguments to the jury, who then began deliberations:

Trending

Now reporters covering the trial are saying a verdict has been reached after a few hours of deliberations:

We’re expecting the verdicts to be announced soon and will update this story when that happens.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: hate crime hoaxJussie Smollett

Recommended Twitchy Video