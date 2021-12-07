U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, and from the looks of things, it went just great.

The Kremlin is always quick to release their side of meetings with U.S. presidents And clearly a deliberate choice to release a photo with Biden in that pose https://t.co/uSWtvVb9r5 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 7, 2021

But it’s the substance of the call that really matters, and if the above photo doesn’t inspire confidence in Joe Biden’s decisive leadership … this readout from the call won’t, either:

White House summary of the Biden/Putin video call. pic.twitter.com/Tiq6H1co4q — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) December 7, 2021

WH readout of Biden-Putin call: "Biden voiced the deep concerns of the U.S. and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine & made clear the U.S. & our Allies would respond with strong economic & other measures in the event of military escalation." pic.twitter.com/ul50ryBH3T — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 7, 2021

Are these supposed to be the highlights of the call? Because if so, we shudder to think of what the lowlights were.

Very strongly worded letters will be deployed https://t.co/jiLJtazQoC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 7, 2021

And those letters will be transmitted to Vladimir.

This is such BS I mean wtf does any of this mean https://t.co/yGFDEew4mv — Theocratic dictator (@theodictator) December 7, 2021

Why on earth would Putin be scared of any threats from Joe Biden when he's already bowed to Russia on Nord Stream II? Biden just exudes weakness. https://t.co/CZa755eDy5 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 7, 2021

Biden to Putin: can't invade Ukraine if we invade them first https://t.co/mBwb7PUOWd — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 7, 2021

and take over Burisma (again) — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 7, 2021

"Hey now, don't you go recreating the Iron Curtain, or we'll have to get serious and pass economic sanctions! What? Well, actually gas prices are really hurting this admin, so we probably wouldn't do anything about oil…" https://t.co/wUHf6zPzad — Taylor (@Taysway2A) December 7, 2021

If the last admin was a flaming dumpster rolling down a hill, this one can be defined as an early-model Prius stuck in mud. Every time the wheels spin, the car sinks deeper and deeper. Eventually the passengers just get out and walk. — Taylor (@Taysway2A) December 7, 2021

This is all just part of Building Back Better.

GP So Biden accomplished nothing, talk for talk's sake. Biden's presidency is going to be a mashup of Carter's presidency and Neville Chamberlain's time as the UK's PM, isn't it? https://t.co/1qxmmck1D1 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 7, 2021

***

Related:

‘They aced the last one’! Biden admin reportedly considering potential strategies to evacuate Americans from Ukraine (not that there’ll be a need)

Recommended Twitchy Video