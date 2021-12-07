Some promising news from the Ukraine front:

New: The Biden administration is exploring options for a potential evacuation of Americans from Ukraine if Russia were to invade, half a dozen sources tell CNN. The contingency planning is being led by the Pentagon, and for now is only precautionary. https://t.co/1QaDwc8FG6 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 7, 2021

It’s just a discussion. Standard operation procedure. Nothing to be concerned about.

Right now, the Pentagon is planning for a number of different scenarios in the event that an evacuation is necessary, ranging from a smaller evacuation of just nonessential US government employees to a larger one involving a broader swath of American citizens. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 7, 2021

The administration does not currently see a need for evacuations, the sources stressed —airlines are still operating & land borders are open. The discussions are part of planning in the event the security situation severely deteriorates. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 7, 2021

Gee, where have we heard all that before?

I hope it goes as well as the evacuation of US citizens from Afghanistan……. — Brandon (@Brandallini) December 7, 2021

They aced the last one — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) December 7, 2021

Hey, we’re still talking about it!

There are still Americans trapped in Afghanistan — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) December 7, 2021

But who’s counting?

"Hear me out – what if this time we run away more quickly?" https://t.co/MAhGFMznUc — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 7, 2021

Great, if we have any military equipment there, I’m sure the Russians will appreciate us leaving it for them. — Rusty Whitten (@pystryker) December 7, 2021

No need to be sarcastic, pal. If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that the Biden administration is taking all of this very, very seriously.

Sweet. Their last 'evacuation' went so well. Also, the administration is doing focus groups on what hashtag to use when the conflict begins. Well done, everyone. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) December 7, 2021

Maybe this’ll make Afghanistan look like a rousing success by comparison. Who knows?

I just found this old photo of Biden… pic.twitter.com/WiGVcGssrl — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 7, 2021

