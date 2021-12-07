Some promising news from the Ukraine front:

It’s just a discussion. Standard operation procedure. Nothing to be concerned about.

Trending

Gee, where have we heard all that before?

Hey, we’re still talking about it!

But who’s counting?

No need to be sarcastic, pal. If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that the Biden administration is taking all of this very, very seriously.

Maybe this’ll make Afghanistan look like a rousing success by comparison. Who knows?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American citizensAmericansevacuationJoe BidenPentagonRussiaUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video