The Kremlin released a photo of today’s call between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on oh boy is it bad:

Kremlin photo release of Putin-Biden meeting: pic.twitter.com/LsUL0Zyozg — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) December 7, 2021

An “instant meme,” even:

Sen. Tom Cotton called it “embarrassing”:

A perfect caption?

Let’s go Brandon. https://t.co/KjCyl1FaHq — Janie Johnson – America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) December 7, 2021

And, yes, the Kremlin did this on purpose:

The Kremlin is always quick to release their side of meetings with U.S. presidents And clearly a deliberate choice to release a photo with Biden in that pose https://t.co/uSWtvVb9r5 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 7, 2021

The White House has yet to release their own coverage of the event:

The White House has yet to put out any images of this meeting, in contrast to the Xi virtual summit three weeks ago, which took place in the Roosevelt Room and had a lengthy opening pool spray https://t.co/IOXYKl9yRK — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) December 7, 2021

Do any body language experts want to weigh in?

going to need the russian collusion/body language experts to tell me how much danger our core democracy is in with these smiles. https://t.co/ZceYgVlTGC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 7, 2021

***

