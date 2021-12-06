Remember when adoption was seen as a selfless gesture of love and acceptance?

Well, it still is. Unless you’re a psycho.

A psycho like, say, writer and “Surviving the White Gaze” author Rebecca Carroll, who years after being welcomed into a white family’s home as one of their own, is still dealing with the “enduring trauma” that goes with it:

Carroll’s examination of the cruelty inherent in white families adopting black children appears to have been triggered even further by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, one of the conservative justices poised to overturn Roe v. Wade when the Supreme Court hands down a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson in the spring. Barrett and her husband, recall, adopted two black Haitian children and are raising them as their own.

Trending

Well, Barrett and her family have given those children a life that their birth parents knew they could not provide … which is bad, for some reason?

If these tweets are anything to go by, Becky’s book must be a hell of a read.

It sounds like Rebecca Carroll is pretty anti-transracial-adoption. The longterm repercussions of white parents adopting black children don’t seem nearly as bad as the longterm repercussions of black children growing up without families to love and care for them. But what do we know?

Psssst … Rebecca. You just might be a racist.

***

Related:

NYT runs earnest essay by woman who was literally shook when white couple violated her ‘Black space’ by looking at a book in her homemade library

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: adoptionAmy Coney BarrettblackchildrenHaitiRebecca Carrolltransracial adoptionwhite

Recommended Twitchy Video