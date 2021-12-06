Journalist Erin Aubry Kaplan thought it might be cool to build her own little lending library outside her house.

Little did she know what horrors would come of it:

About a year ago, I decided to build a library on my front lawn. By library, I mean one of those little free-standing library boxes that dot lawns in bedroom communities around the country — charming, birdhouse-like structures filled with books that invite neighbors and passers-by to take a book, or donate a book, or both.

Then one morning, glancing out my front window, I saw a young white couple stopped at the library. Instantly, I was flooded with emotions — astonishment, and then resentment, and then astonishment at my resentment. It all converged into a silent scream in my head of, Get off my lawn!

The moment jolted me into realizing some things I’m not especially proud of. I had set out this library for all who lived here, and even for those who didn’t, in theory. I would not want to restrict anyone from looking at it or taking books, based on race or anything else. But while I had seen white newcomers to the neighborhood here and there, the truth was, I hadn’t set it out to appeal to white residents.

What I resented was not this specific couple. It was their whiteness, and my feelings of helplessness at not knowing how to maintain the integrity of a Black space that I had created. I was seeing up close how fragile that space can be, how its meaning can be changed in my mind, even by people who have no conscious intention to change it. That library was on my lawn, but for that moment it became theirs. I built it and drove it into the ground because I love books and always have. But I suddenly felt that I could not own even this, something that was clearly and intimately mine.

Talk about a traumatic experience. Our hearts go out to Erin. Poor thing.

Those damn white people and their — *checks notes* — interest in books.

Oh, we have no doubt that whoever greenlit this thing thought it was gold.

Glenn Greenwald can be forgiven for his mistake.

But Erin Aubry Kaplan and the New York Times absolutely deserve all the mockery and derision that have come their way.

If people like Erin Aubry Kaplan have their way, we never get past it.

