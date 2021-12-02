Yesterday, Vox’s Ian Millhiser marveled over the fact that Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices are allowed to participate in the Supreme Court process.

It's wild that a third of the Supreme Court was appointed by a man who attempted to overthrow the United States government, and we just continue to let those judges hand down decisions. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) December 1, 2021

That’s baloney, of course. But it’s weirdly popular baloney among liberals.

AOC made a similar “point.” This argument suggests Trump’s election and presidency were invalid because he went on to undermine the validity of the next election/presidency. They’re doing what they’re objecting to. It’s not coherent, smart, or relevant. It’s flailing. https://t.co/bml4ZNrung — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 2, 2021

Well, AOC is neither coherent nor smart.

But one would like to think that an ostensible serious journalist like, say, the Washington Post’s Philip Bump, would be above the flailing.

Spoiler: Philip Bump is not above it. Not even a little bit:

Two-thirds of the Supreme Court was nominated by presidents who won the popular vote. One third was nominated by a president who wasn't — and confirmed by senators representing less than half the country. https://t.co/yzIFTdoaqu — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 2, 2021

One thing I am not aware of is how the Electoral College and Senate shift power to political minorities by design. I've also never heard anyone argue that the U.S. is a republic. So this is the place to fill me in, here in the replies. Let's go! — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 2, 2021

Pretty slick to snarkily let everyone know that you won’t acknowledge replies pointing out that SCOTUS still basically works the way it’s supposed to work and that some of the Founding Fathers’ plans for the government are still in place.

Love this little chaser. "Yeah yeah, I've heard your ironclad arguments a million times before. YAWN." https://t.co/guy9T7VZcV — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 2, 2021

What a jerk.

lmfao blah blah gerrymandering the supreme court or something https://t.co/5inYQ9MQkV — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) December 2, 2021

Oh, right! Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin thinks the Supreme Court was gerrymandered. Philip Bump probably does, too.

Nothing like offering useless talking points that have nothing to do with the SCOTUS confirmation process that has remained unchanged for over two centuries. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) December 2, 2021

Thank you for these truly meaningless facts. https://t.co/AgAhbbO8Fx — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) December 2, 2021

Psst. Philip? There's no "popular vote" in the United States. Stop embarassing yourself. https://t.co/S7PiabDOUl — RBe (@RBPundit) December 2, 2021

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

Sure — once nominated by an elected president and confirmed by an elected Senate. Maybe the court should just be appointed by the CEO of Pepsi in order to remove politics from it entirely? https://t.co/7V7akzCqYi — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 2, 2021

Shorter Philip Bump: I am not a serious person and no serious person should ever listen to me.

It is absolutely the case that the presidency and the senate are constructed in a way that affords the minority more power. I've ceded that point over and over. But it's bizarre to argue that it's *preferable* that the minority should wield more power. — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 2, 2021

Phil. Buddy. Help us help you.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 2, 2021

I hope you didn’t hurt yourself coming up w/ this — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 2, 2021

Just a brain sprain.

how does one become a writer at a major newspaper without understanding basic civics or the most fundamental aspects of american governance? https://t.co/aCjsrA7voL — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 2, 2021

Well, judging by the number of writers at major newspapers who don’t understand basic civics or the most fundamental aspects of American governance, it’s a pretty smooth way to get into the journalism biz.

