Vox senior correspondent and the world’s premier expert on the American judicial system Ian Millhiser is having a difficult time grasping the fact that we’re in the unfortunate situation in which the Supreme Court could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade and thus effectively set fire to the U.S. Constitution:

It's wild that a third of the Supreme Court was appointed by a man who attempted to overthrow the United States government, and we just continue to let those judges hand down decisions. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) December 1, 2021

Ian’s no Rep. Jamie Raskin, contending that the Supreme Court has been “handpicked and gerrymandered by theocrats and autocrats,” but his take is nonetheless flaming-hot.

As opposed to what Ian Millhiser wants, of course!

Was Trump President of the United States? Was the senate within their constitutional duty to confirm the nominees? Then what’s the problem? Sounds like you’re advocating a little anarchy yourself. https://t.co/QqpSU7dPgk — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) December 1, 2021

Right? Flexing your overthrowing arm a little, Ian?

GP It's wild that seven unelected men who like to dress up in muumuus legislated from the bench a "right" found nowhere in the Constitution, and you just continue to pretend Roe and its progeny are legitimate. https://t.co/CmcOKjsY7B — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 1, 2021

two conservative justices on the court not appointed by trump are to the right of any justice appointed by trump https://t.co/LaLmbubH4Y — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 1, 2021

Oh well.

People, real adults, take this person seriously? https://t.co/gLxXZUkCFK — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) December 1, 2021

Reminder:

(not a serious person) https://t.co/uHYQzd8Zey — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 1, 2021

Ian has never been a serious person ever in his life.

Ian Millhiser: Why don't people take me seriously? Also Ian Millhiser: https://t.co/O7OUQFYsYA — Jon (@faroutmadman) December 1, 2021

C’mon, Ian.

CZ Boy, I wish I sat next to you in college. You'd be that guy who entertained the rest of us. https://t.co/CmcOKjsY7B — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 1, 2021

Cope — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) December 1, 2021

He can’t. Bless him.

Recommended Twitchy Video