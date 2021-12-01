Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin doesn’t seem to be too confident in the Supreme Court’s commitment to upholding Roe v. Wade. And he’s got good reason to worry.

After all, today’s SCOTUS is the result of gerrymandering by theocrats and autocrats:

The Supreme Court handpicked and gerrymandered by theocrats and autocrats is now preparing to dismantle the constitutional right to privacy and strip medical decisions away from women and their families and doctors. https://t.co/MlQh6KlfRO — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 1, 2021

GERRY. MANDERED.

The Supreme Court was gerrymandered.

Folks.

Gerrymander the Supreme Court. Great take. https://t.co/VqxWV3Nluu — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 1, 2021

The rep from Maryland has thoughts on gerrymandering 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FQ4UwbDh4M — Mosbius Designs (@_ClassicShmosby) December 1, 2021

Gotta hate it when those guys gerrymander the Supreme Court https://t.co/tFewucTB36 — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 1, 2021

Those sneaky bastards.

How do you gerrymander the Supreme Court? — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) December 1, 2021

With a really, really big pair of pliers, probably.

Term limits. Now. — MommaQ (@MommaQ19) December 1, 2021

Term limits for Democratic reps? Absolutely. We agree completely. Maybe term limits for Washington Post opinion columnists while we’re at it:

Of course Jennifer Rubin agrees. Because of course she does.

It takes a very special kind of stupid to actually believe that the Supreme Court has been gerrymandered.

How is SCOTUS gerrymandered? https://t.co/x0owek840C — Jeremy Stein (@jst3in) December 1, 2021

You heard the man! Gerrymandered.

"But he's talking about the elections that are gerrymandered!!!' Ok, but that only applies to the House. The Senate is who confirms judges. — RBe (@RBPundit) December 1, 2021

Forget it; he’s rolling.

"I don't know what words mean, but here are some of them I've heard and am told are bad." https://t.co/waAlHTwzMC — Lassie is with Merrick, now (@K9DefenseLeague) December 1, 2021

How do you gerrymander a court you baboon? https://t.co/1TLNsNqZb4 — Tuberville Football Team (@PosterTubs) December 1, 2021

yeah we should have a bipartisan blue-ribbon commission to draw Supreme Court districts you complete dunce https://t.co/c1VUNKwYnq — Matt Bramanti but 𝙀𝙀𝙀𝙑𝙄𝙇 (@mattbramanti) December 1, 2021

This is so stupid I don't even know where to begin. https://t.co/ljfYmoS156 pic.twitter.com/MQuAhANLxt — Derek (@DerekM121) December 1, 2021

“Gerrymandered.” When you repeat idiotic online talking points like a mindless zombie, it’s hard not to conclude you are a mindless zombie. https://t.co/gz90k1Tzt9 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 1, 2021

Like, literally. Libs are mad. As in insane.

This tweet sounds like it came from a bot designed to inflame lefties because it is totally nonsensical. https://t.co/5KGMB5ycVV — Jen Stoddard 🦥 o/ (@jrstoddard) December 1, 2021

Guys, I think it's very possible that Democrats don't know what gerrymandering actually is. — RBe (@RBPundit) December 1, 2021

Words are hard.

