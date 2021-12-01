The Supreme Court is hearing arguments today on a Mississippi anti-abortion law. The decision could have far-reaching implications regarding Roe v. Wade.

Starting momentarily: Oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving Mississippi’s attempt to ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. The state has asked the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. We’ll be live-tweeting the argument here in this thread. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 1, 2021

Justice Sonia Sotomayor has quickly emerged as the real star of the proceedings:

Now Sonia Sotomayor picks up the same point about the danger to the Supreme Court's legitimacy. She notes that 15 justices over 30 years "of varying political backgrounds" have reaffirmed the viability line from Roe and Casey. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 1, 2021

Sotomayor suggests that the architects of Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban (as well as Texas' six-week ban, which is also currently pending before the court) believe they can succeed at the Supreme Court merely because the membership of the court has changed. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 1, 2021

Sotomayor is not pulling any punches: "Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception — that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it is possible." — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 1, 2021

Protecting the perception of the court by just openly admitting you're ruling based on whether the decision will be popular https://t.co/VF2sRH5wxG — Griswold Family Christmas (@HashtagGriswold) December 1, 2021

justice sotomayor is an inspiration to students who didn’t prepare for the class presentation. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 1, 2021

She’s also an inspiration to all pro-aborts who are struggling to come up with the most heinous arguments against the humanity of the unborn:

Justice Sotomayor trying to argue that in dead people, the foot will recoil. “Spontaneous acts by ‘dead brain people‘ so I don’t think a response by a fetus necessarily proves there is s ENT ion of pain or consciousness.” “What changed in the science,” she pushes further. — Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) December 1, 2021

That seems like CJ Roberts pushing back on Justice Sotomayor. Sotomayor now picking up her questioning by noting medical literature that the bodies of braindead people sometimes react to stimuli. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 1, 2021

Sotomayor just compared an unborn child recoiling at being poked or prodded to a brain dead person having some sort of physical reaction — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 1, 2021

"There are spontaneous actions by dead-brain people."

Sotomayor. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 1, 2021

It doesn’t come off any better when you actually listen to her:

Justice Sotomayor argues that a fetus responding to a painful stimuli is the equivalent of a clinically brain dead person having a reflex response to painful stimuli. pic.twitter.com/gyUVTPIoDV — Mockingjay.BackUp (@Mockingjay8911) December 1, 2021

Our jaws have crashed right through the floor.

Why on earth would Justice Sotomayor choose this approach out of all possible approaches to this issue?

It was a very ghoulish exchange. — Scarlett 🍸 (@fledtothesouth) December 1, 2021

Does Sotomayor still pretend to be Catholic or nah? https://t.co/BFKqTP4yhb — RBe (@RBPundit) December 1, 2021

If she’s still pretending to have a soul, she’s not fooling anyone.

Sonia Sotomayor discussing the brain dead pic.twitter.com/5mvtbMPcEw — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) December 1, 2021

GP Sotomayor now arguing fetuses are the equivalent of the brain dead. And now I want to wise-ass answer her, "Well, Justice, you're proof that the brain dead can achieve great status." — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 1, 2021

Justice Sotomayor might be brain dead. https://t.co/A5nnVOuCEx — rf (@popsylvania1) December 1, 2021

We’re no more doctors or scientists than Justice Sotomayor, but there may be something to that diagnosis.

I can't believe Sotomayor compared an unborn child who is overwhelmingly likely to develop full brain function to a brain dead adult who has basically zero chance to do so. — Nick Carrington (@ncarrington14) December 1, 2021

I guess Sotomayor would be fine with dismembering and discarding said brain dead person. — Jezos (@BeanDipChamp) December 1, 2021

We can only assume.

These people are monsters https://t.co/YHf8lmaeSk — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) December 1, 2021

