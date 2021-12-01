The Supreme Court is hearing arguments today on a Mississippi anti-abortion law. The decision could have far-reaching implications regarding Roe v. Wade.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor has quickly emerged as the real star of the proceedings:

Trending

She’s also an inspiration to all pro-aborts who are struggling to come up with the most heinous arguments against the humanity of the unborn:

It doesn’t come off any better when you actually listen to her:

Our jaws have crashed right through the floor.

Why on earth would Justice Sotomayor choose this approach out of all possible approaches to this issue?

If she’s still pretending to have a soul, she’s not fooling anyone.

We’re no more doctors or scientists than Justice Sotomayor, but there may be something to that diagnosis.

We can only assume.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionbraindeadDobbs v. Jacksonfetal painfetal viabilityFetuspro-abortionSonia SotomayorSupreme Court

Recommended Twitchy Video