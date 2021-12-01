Chances are you haven’t forgotten what a shameless liberal hack Jennifer Rubin has transformed into over the past several years.

But you know what? It never hurts to be reminded.

So here’s her latest hot take on the abortion debate, which is front-and-center at the Supreme Court today:

Ouch! We need weapons-grade oven mitts for that one.

And would you believe it gets hotter?

The only thing more appalling is that Jennifer Rubin believes anyone should ever take her seriously as a serious person.

She actually wrote a whole, full-throated defense of her wrongness:

Oh really?

Guys, she’s not just broken; she’s shattered into a million pieces.

Was … was she ever?

Seems reasonable to ask at this point.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

