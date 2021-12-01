Fox News’ Peter Doocy has backed Jen Psaki into countless corners … why shouldn’t he be able to do the same to Dr. Anthony Fauci?

The answer is that he should absolutely be able to do the same to Fauci. And he absolutely did today:

Totally different issue, you guys.

Update:

More from reporter Bill Melugin, who’s been closely monitoring and covering the situation at our southern border:

In other words, Anthony Fauci is full of it.

