Fox News’ Peter Doocy has backed Jen Psaki into countless corners … why shouldn’t he be able to do the same to Dr. Anthony Fauci?

The answer is that he should absolutely be able to do the same to Fauci. And he absolutely did today:

Doocy: “You advised the president about the possibility of new testing requirements for people coming in to this country, does that include everybody?” Fauci: “The answer is yes.” Doocy: “What about … these border crossers?” Fauci: “That’s a different issue.” pic.twitter.com/maW3pD2tIu — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 1, 2021

Totally different issue, you guys.

Totally different.

Because science or something 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) December 1, 2021

Science — Bob H (@bubbafoxboro) December 1, 2021

Anthony Fauci is science.

Fauci can’t explain why he banned travel from African countries with *zero* omicron cases pic.twitter.com/Iyq4jRYBs7 — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) December 1, 2021

Oh my gosh. The Fauci mixed messaging here is wild!

Fauci: no vaccine mandates for travel but that might change.

Fauci: no masks if everyone is vaccinated (differing from the CDC)

Fauci: no need to change the definition of fully vaxxed – "but it could change"

Look at this mess: pic.twitter.com/uUJfgCI1q4 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 1, 2021

He’s blinding us with sciiiiii-ence.

Fauci concludes: “This will end. I promise you that. This will end.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 1, 2021

Not on Anthony Fauci’s watch, it won’t.

***

Update:

More from reporter Bill Melugin, who’s been closely monitoring and covering the situation at our southern border:

There is no mass COVID testing of illegal immigrants at the border by the federal government. When they are encountered in the field, they are given masks & crammed into buses for processing. Only those showing obvious symptoms are tested.

Some NGOs test after BP releases them. https://t.co/hvpydAz8lh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 1, 2021

In other words, Anthony Fauci is full of it.

***

Related:

‘Back door lockdown’: Biden admin considering a mandate that all travelers to the U.S. – including American citizens – quarantine for 7 days

Recommended Twitchy Video