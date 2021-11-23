Earlier today, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if President Joe Biden is planning to apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse for baselessly sliming him as a white supremacist.

BREAKING: Jen Psaki dismantles Peter Doocy's question if Biden would ever "apologize" to Kenosha Killer Rittenhouse, pointing out that Trump's support of right-wing militia led directly to the vigilante violence in Kenosha. RT IF YOU THINK BIDEN HAS NOTHING TO APOLOGIZE FOR! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 23, 2021

Considering that Occupy Democrats is claiming that Psaki dismantled Doocy, you’d think they’d post the video. Why on earth would they leave out the video? Could they not find a good clip?

Could it be because the actual video shows Psaki shamelessly deflecting and lying in a pathetic tap-dancing routine to avoid actually answering Doocy’s question? We think it could be that.

In the interest of accuracy and entertainment, here’s the video again:

DOOCY: "Will the president ever apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting…that he is a white supremacist?"@PressSec deflects, claiming that President Trump "refused to condemn white supremacists and militia groups." pic.twitter.com/JrldQZSiXf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

Yeah, we feel like we could watch that video a million times, and not one of those times would we come away with the impression that Jen Psaki had dismantled anything but her own credibility.

Huh? — Cathy Miller (@watsgnu) November 23, 2021

Lmao did we listen to the same thing? — Pac12 Used To Be Fun (@JackHorn80) November 23, 2021

Dismantled? She talked about Trump and dodged the question twice. — Kayfabe The Troll (@KayfabeTheTroll) November 23, 2021

And that constitutes “slapping down,” according to Occupy Democrats:

If you’re a Democrat who supports Jen Psaki slapping down a Fox News reporter's question if Biden will "apologize" to Rittenhouse and agree Biden did nothing wrong — and you want the latest breaking news, please RT and follow our account to be immediately notified when we tweet! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 23, 2021

Because who wouldn’t want to be immediately notified every time Occupy Democrats tweets something so ridiculous?

Bless their hearts.

