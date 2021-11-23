Among the many prominent liberal journalists, blue-checks, and politicians who slimed Kyle Rittenhouse was none other than President Joe Biden himself:

Now that Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges, it seems pretty reasonable to ask if President Biden has any plans to apologize. So that’s what Fox News’ Steve Doocy asked Jen Psaki about at today’s White House press briefing:

Donald Trump literally has nothing to do with the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Donald Trump didn’t baselessly smear Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist repeatedly and run a campaign on it.

Invoking the Proud Boys? Really?

Jen Psaki is such a worm.

Whether or not you believe that Donald Trump rejects white supremacists, the indisputable fact is that he has publicly disavowed white supremacists many times:

So yes, Jen Psaki is a damn liar.

One positive thing we can say about her is that she definitely fits in perfectly with the Biden administration.

“Despicable” doesn’t even begin to describe it.

They certainly have it coming to them.

