Among the many prominent liberal journalists, blue-checks, and politicians who slimed Kyle Rittenhouse was none other than President Joe Biden himself:

The now-President, @JoeBiden, called Rittenhouse a white supremacist absent evidence. I want to pause to drive that point home: the most powerful man on the planet used his influence & authority to libel a teenager while said teenager faced spurious, politically driven charges. pic.twitter.com/Qjt7sSGD7S — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2021

Now that Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges, it seems pretty reasonable to ask if President Biden has any plans to apologize. So that’s what Fox News’ Steve Doocy asked Jen Psaki about at today’s White House press briefing:

DOOCY: "Will the president ever apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting…that he is a white supremacist?"@PressSec deflects, claiming that President Trump "refused to condemn white supremacists and militia groups." pic.twitter.com/JrldQZSiXf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

Donald Trump literally has nothing to do with the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Donald Trump didn’t baselessly smear Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist repeatedly and run a campaign on it.

Doocy: Biden "also gave an interview where he said…Rittenhouse was part of a militia coming out of Illinois…None of this was proven in the trial & Kyle Rittenhouse is saying the president had actual malice in defaming his character. Is that what happened here?" pic.twitter.com/p2h76gQw8c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 23, 2021

Invoking the Proud Boys? Really?

Jen Psaki is such a worm.

What a damn liar she is! — ❤️🤍💙PataCakes🌴 (@patmo61) November 23, 2021

Whether or not you believe that Donald Trump rejects white supremacists, the indisputable fact is that he has publicly disavowed white supremacists many times:

1st: President Trump DID condemn white supremacy and affiliated groups. It was the media that continued to lie on the man in order to defame him. 2nd: We know that Biden has 50yrs worth of racist policies he created & supported. 3rd: Trump has 0 to do with Biden on this. https://t.co/EwaCztiZZO — Madison Downs (@MDowns4Congress) November 23, 2021

So yes, Jen Psaki is a damn liar.

She's disgusting. — Ed Oxbow (@Carmard) November 23, 2021

Psaki is a vile human who is utterly incapable of saying a true statement. https://t.co/d3KUcI4hjC — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 23, 2021

One positive thing we can say about her is that she definitely fits in perfectly with the Biden administration.

So not only is the President not apologizing, not even by the proxy of his press secretary, he's pulling the "BuT tRuMp!" card, and worse, it's that same tired, old debunked argument. https://t.co/jLIem8Y3qc — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 23, 2021

Biden made a phone call to criminal Jacob Blake, who had a warrant out for felony sexual assault at the time he was shot after resisting arrest with a knife, and yet no apology for Kyle Rittenhouse. Despicable. https://t.co/F3Z7isjpTB — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 23, 2021

“Despicable” doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Wow, she is something else. Big smiles while she just blatantly bullshits. She didn't answer the questions (again) and randomly starts talking about the proud boys and Trump. Disgusting administration, America is dying and they are the ones killing it.#BidenAdministration #lies https://t.co/ulKeyssTZm — Sara Belle (@Sarabelle_Z) November 23, 2021

The president of the United States called a 17 year old kid a white supremacist — despite there being zero evidence of that — and refuses to apologize for the lie. Joe Biden deserves to be sued into bankruptcy over this. pic.twitter.com/QehzDZpqaQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 23, 2021

I hope Kyle SUES THE HELL outta this clown ass administration… https://t.co/34UeCf3Zoz — Will. Power – “Treshiq is never wrong” (@KIR_bigg50) November 23, 2021

They certainly have it coming to them.

