Sometimes a clip needs no introduction. This is one of those times.

What we will say is that we’re impressed by Brian Stelter’s ability to maintain a straight face during this segment:

News whiplash – do you feel it? Every day, every week, news narratives swing from one extreme to another… pic.twitter.com/fB7uL52Ie3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 22, 2021

Maybe Brian should take a few moments to think about why news whiplash hits him so hard.

What is that if not whiplash?

Pssst … Brian! The whiplash is coming from inside the house.

That's @CNN bread and butter. That's what @CNN thinks brings eyeball to their screens. — Barbara Hoffmann (@sophiesmother95) November 22, 2021

You share a large part of the responsibility for that. — whiskey rebellion (@Catholicalcoho1) November 22, 2021

You're part of this problem. A BIG part. — Mac (@RuckusCanuckus) November 22, 2021

Absolutely.

The irony of this clip is off the charts, CNN is one of the biggest propaganda networks on cable https://t.co/47TCvPFBrC — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) November 22, 2021

Come on, Brian.

How much is Rittenhouse going to sue you for? — Bunter Hiden MD (@HunterBidenPar1) November 22, 2021

Time will tell. But we bet CNN will experience some serious whiplash.

