Sometimes a clip needs no introduction. This is one of those times.
What we will say is that we’re impressed by Brian Stelter’s ability to maintain a straight face during this segment:
News whiplash – do you feel it? Every day, every week, news narratives swing from one extreme to another… pic.twitter.com/fB7uL52Ie3
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 22, 2021
Maybe Brian should take a few moments to think about why news whiplash hits him so hard.
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) November 19, 2021
Pssst … Brian! The whiplash is coming from inside the house.
That's @CNN bread and butter. That's what @CNN thinks brings eyeball to their screens.
— Barbara Hoffmann (@sophiesmother95) November 22, 2021
You share a large part of the responsibility for that.
— whiskey rebellion (@Catholicalcoho1) November 22, 2021
You're part of this problem. A BIG part.
— Mac (@RuckusCanuckus) November 22, 2021
Absolutely.
The irony of this clip is off the charts, CNN is one of the biggest propaganda networks on cable https://t.co/47TCvPFBrC
— Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) November 22, 2021
Come on, Brian.
How much is Rittenhouse going to sue you for?
— Bunter Hiden MD (@HunterBidenPar1) November 22, 2021
Time will tell. But we bet CNN will experience some serious whiplash.