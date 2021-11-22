Sometimes a clip needs no introduction. This is one of those times.

What we will say is that we’re impressed by Brian Stelter’s ability to maintain a straight face during this segment:

Maybe Brian should take a few moments to think about why news whiplash hits him so hard.

What is that if not whiplash?

Pssst … Brian! The whiplash is coming from inside the house.

Absolutely.

Come on, Brian.

Time will tell. But we bet CNN will experience some serious whiplash.

Tags: Brian StelterCNNJoe Bidenmedianarrativenarrativesnews whiplash

