As we told you earlier, Jen Psaki said ahead of the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict that the White House urged “peaceful protests” and that the White House would be issuing a statement.

We had our reservations — understandably so — but Joe Biden’s statement is actually quite appropriate, not to mention necessary:

Credit where it’s due.

How refreshing. Seriously.

Of course not everyone appreciates it.

Here’s a sample of some of the pushback Joe Biden is getting from the Left for acknowledging that the system worked in the Kyle Rittenhouse case:

Too bad, because President Biden is absolutely right about this.

Let’s hope Biden continues to tune out the Twitter rage mob.

Well, we can move on once Biden does one more thing:

