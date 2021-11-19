As we told you earlier, Jen Psaki said ahead of the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict that the White House urged “peaceful protests” and that the White House would be issuing a statement.

We had our reservations — understandably so — but Joe Biden’s statement is actually quite appropriate, not to mention necessary:

President Biden on Rittenhouse verdict just now, arriving on the South Lawn: “I stand by what the jury has to say. The jury system works.” — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) November 19, 2021

Credit where it’s due.

heyyyy there’s the norms president we were promised. https://t.co/RU9cijvqAH — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 19, 2021

How refreshing. Seriously.

Of course not everyone appreciates it.

well, *this* isn't going to be popular amongst his own political allies https://t.co/VOm90NXn95 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 19, 2021

Here’s a sample of some of the pushback Joe Biden is getting from the Left for acknowledging that the system worked in the Kyle Rittenhouse case:

Not the right message today — Question The GOP🇺🇲 (@QsfortheDonald) November 19, 2021

That’s a very disappointing statement. — Christine H (@Grubsweatcheers) November 19, 2021

So the sketchy judge had no influence on the outcome? Joe, really? — Steve Kosareff (@steve_kosareff) November 19, 2021

Did he say more? Because if that's it, it's terribly, hopelessly inadequate.

(There's room for more words in a single tweet, Mr. Liptak.) — Resolve.Action.Love (@Snowman55403) November 19, 2021

The White supremacist system is working to protect those who serve and protect it. While also making clear that anyone fighting back against this White supremacist system will not been seen as a victim, but a threat. https://t.co/2pDmlFqasL — big relly (@awkward_duck) November 19, 2021

Nope sorry Joe that ain’t gonna cut it for me! — Beach Lady 🇺🇸 (@ReginaA10973203) November 19, 2021

I truly cannot fathom looking at this mess and just saying "Yep! The system works!" https://t.co/k33SLSlVuu — Jimmy(not one of those)Rothschild(s) (@Pale_0ntologist) November 19, 2021

Too bad, because President Biden is absolutely right about this.

The President's legal advisors understand something that many of the leftists rage-tweeting right now do not. https://t.co/3WsGVg0Dj9 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 19, 2021

Let’s hope Biden continues to tune out the Twitter rage mob.

Good for him. Regardless of personal opinion on the case, this is the responsible way for a president to respond to a highly flammable situation and defend the institutions involved here. https://t.co/XFldo6UKS4 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 19, 2021

I said what I thought about the WH statement. This is 100% correct, and I absolutely applaud the President for doing the right thing here. Its time to move on. https://t.co/41oT8voso2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 19, 2021

Well, we can move on once Biden does one more thing:

This is a responsible message. He should also apologize to Rittenhouse for falsely calling him a white supremacist. https://t.co/PtRBI3C1gM — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) November 19, 2021

