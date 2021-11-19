Now that Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted on all counts, it seems reasonable to be concerned about protests and rioting.

So this would be a really good time for the White House to urge calm and good sense. But they’re not known for that, are they? Before the verdict was even in, Jen Psaki was already calling for “peaceful protests”:

Jen Psaki says WH will probably react to Kyle Rittenhouse case, and calls for “peaceful protests.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 19, 2021

Not calling for any protests period might’ve been a better idea, but hey. Maybe the White House knows something we don’t.

We’d sure like to know the last time that Democrats’ calls for “peaceful protests” actually went heeded by violent leftists. Because we can’t think of one. Certainly not in the past several years.

“Let me talk to the president and let me talk to my team,” says Jen Psaki, and says statement reacting to Rittenhouse trial will be forthcoming — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 19, 2021

God willing, the Biden administration will swiftly, pre-emptively denounce any violent response to the verdict. They need to make it clear in no uncertain terms that rioting and violence cannot be tolerated.

***

Update:

While we await the White House’s response, it’s worth considering how they’ve regarded Kyle Rittenhouse in the past:

Don’t forget, Biden labeled a 17-year old Rittenhouse a “white supremacist.” Beyond shameful. pic.twitter.com/G1mA7XLqHj — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) November 19, 2021

We shouldn’t cross our fingers for the White House to come down too hard on violent protesters, if they come down at all.

You called him a white supremacist. You lied. https://t.co/Y6MRsujK0t — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 19, 2021

