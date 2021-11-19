While we can’t even begin to understand how Kyle Rittenhouse is feeling following his acquittal on all counts, we imagine that his emotions are a roiling mixture of relief and fear. Relief at being found not guilty, but fear for what awaits him, as he effectively has a target on his back right now thanks to the legions of people raging over the verdict.

But as you think of Kyle Rittenhouse, be sure and spare a few thoughts as well for the jurors, who have targets on their backs, too. They’ve already had to worry about being followed, because it’s happened to them more than once. Lord only knows what’s in store for them now.

None of that is lost on Judge Bruce Schroeder, who, following the verdict announcement, advised the jurors to inform him if they are being harassed or threatened

Hope you’re paying attention, too, media vultures.

