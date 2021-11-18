Last week, Kyle Rittenhouse trial judge Bruce Schroeder said that someone filmed the jurors when they were picked up by the bus that morning.

Judge Schroeder reveals someone filmed the Kyle Rittenhouse jurors when they were picked up by the bus this morning. Schroeder said deputies made the person delete the video and added more steps will be taken to prevent something like that from happening again. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 9, 2021

Apparently such problems have persisted. According to Judge Schroeder today, Kenosha police reported that someone claiming to work for MSNBC followed the jurors’ bus last night:

🚨🚨🚨 Judge Schroeder: Kenosha police reported someone followed the bus carrying the Rittenhouse jurors last night while claiming to work for MSNBC. It is under investigation. No one working for MSNBC will be allowed inside the courthouse for the duration of the trial. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 18, 2021

Judge in Rittenhouse trial says NBC had a journalist following the jury bus, got caught because he ran a red light. NBC has been barred from the court for duration of trial. Called it an "extremely serious matter" — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 18, 2021

Judge Schroeder is making a statement about an arrest being made by Kenosha PD after a Kyle Rittenhouse juror was followed by someone who claimed to work for NBC or MSNBC. The judge just ordered that NBC News/MSNBC not be permitted in the trial. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 18, 2021

Breaking: Judge in Rittenhouse case says police pulled over a man claiming he was instructed to follow the jury bus and take photos of members. He ran a red light and was ticketed. Judge adds MSNBC will not be allowed in the courthouse for the remainder of the trial. Developing — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 18, 2021

Watch:

NOW – Person allegedly from NBC/MSNBC was instructed to follow the jury bus in the #Rittenhouse trial. Judge orders to exclude the two news outlets from the trial pending further investigation. pic.twitter.com/OLFDI4yfog — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 18, 2021

What the hell is going on?

This comes after a man claiming to be a producer working for NBC & MSNBC was instructed to follow the jury bus in the #Rittenhouse trial. Police are further investigating this incident. — Jiovanni Lieggi (@lieggiji) November 18, 2021

BREAKING: Judge Schroeder bans MSNBC from the Rittenhouse trial after a possible doxxing attempt by a crazy producer, James G. Morrison, was caught following the jury bus transporting them away from the courthouse. Morrison blew through a red light trying to keep up with the bus. pic.twitter.com/Q0v9smBCgr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 18, 2021

Man claims to be James T. Morrison of MSNBC. He says he was under orders to follow and photograph the jury, per the judge. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 18, 2021

Under orders? Under whose orders?

Schroeder said the man who identified himself as "James J. Morrison," a producer with @MSNBC said was instructed by "Irene Byon" A quick search of her name shows she's a booking producer with @NBCNews — Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) November 18, 2021

For the record:

Judge Schroeder is going to make a statement this morning about an arrest being made by Kenosha PD after a #KyleRitthenhouse juror/jurors were followed by someone who claimed to work for NBC or MSNBC. Those outlets apparently say the person does not work for them @LawCrimeNetwork — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) November 18, 2021

Seriously, what the hell is going on?

Princess Di in the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/ccmPhr3pHL — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 18, 2021

Holy moly.

NBC News, once again covering itself in glory. This will be ignored. https://t.co/KtfojN266Q — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 18, 2021

We can’t let this be ignored.

Remember when everybody hit the fainting couches when Trump called them the enemy of the people? https://t.co/J2XpNqyMy6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 18, 2021

Everyday "all journos to gitmo" becomes less tongue-in-cheek. https://t.co/TK8rdQ0KMZ — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 18, 2021

Calling the media "the enemy of the people" was not Trump's mistake. His mistake was not treating them as such. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 18, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Update:

NBC News has issued a statement regarding the incident:

NBC News statement: "Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them" (1/2) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2021

Oh. Well. In that case, nothing to see here!

"We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation," NBC adds (2/2) https://t.co/7LNnDbQErb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2021

Sorry, but NBC’s got a lot more explaining to do.

Lmao. He told the officer who he was and that he was instructed to take photos of the jurors by his producer… https://t.co/tn40hByM68 — 👸🏻KM-&0 (@MichM_M_) November 18, 2021

Never "contacted" or intended to "contact"

Never "photographed" or intended to "photograph" This is a murky denial. This freelancer could have been on assignment to GATHER INFORMATION on jurors without contacting or photographing them. https://t.co/GeHpPX84oY — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) November 18, 2021

Speaking of murky, is the guy actually a freelancer? Or an employee?

UPDATE: Kenosha News reports that the NBC affiliate in Chicago has confirmed that the suspect is an NBC employee. https://t.co/CBedoJ3PLg — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 18, 2021

If this was just a case of a freelancer gone rogue, why did Irene Byon delete her social media accounts?

NBC producer Irene Min Joo Byon has deleted her social media accounts. A journalist suspected of trying to photograph the jurors said Byon was his producer at MSNBC. The network has been banned from the courthouse for the remainder of #Rittenhouse trial. https://t.co/nX8YoL0ggk — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2021

Start explaining, NBC.

