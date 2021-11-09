Interesting — and disturbing — scoop from Townhall’s Julio Rosas regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse trial:

Um, excuse us?

Trending

Regardless of whether the person who allegedly filmed the jurors was arrested, this should concern a lot of people. It should concern everyone, in fact.

Recall that recently, a man claiming to be a relative of George Floyd said that people are photographing the Rittenhouse trial jurors with the intent of doxxing them if Rittenhouse is acquitted.

Others are also questioning whether the footage allegedly recorded today was actually deleted completely or still exists in the cloud (or was sent out before authorities discovered it).

In any event, please continue to hope that the jurors stay safe.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Judge Bruce SchroederjurorsKyle Rittenhouse trial

Recommended Twitchy Video