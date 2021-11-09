Interesting — and disturbing — scoop from Townhall’s Julio Rosas regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse trial:

Judge Schroeder reveals someone filmed the Kyle Rittenhouse jurors when they were picked up by the bus this morning. Schroeder said deputies made the person delete the video and added more steps will be taken to prevent something like that from happening again. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 9, 2021

Um, excuse us?

They didn't arrest him? — Spürdoyper (@Asynchronos1) November 9, 2021

I don't know. Schroeder didn't say anything about that. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 9, 2021

Regardless of whether the person who allegedly filmed the jurors was arrested, this should concern a lot of people. It should concern everyone, in fact.

And now the jury threatening begins. — laughoffliam (@laughoffliam) November 9, 2021

JFC. They are trying to get the jurors doxxed and threatened. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/OKWtN7RsIq — [::::] ™️ (@wickedpoptart) November 9, 2021

Recall that recently, a man claiming to be a relative of George Floyd said that people are photographing the Rittenhouse trial jurors with the intent of doxxing them if Rittenhouse is acquitted.

I was in the courtroom on Friday and did not see such activity but this needs to be looked into because potential jurors on Monday said they were concerned for their safety/having their identities revealed. He could be talking big on social media but this is a very serious claim. https://t.co/qjeMuG3JWs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 7, 2021

Others are also questioning whether the footage allegedly recorded today was actually deleted completely or still exists in the cloud (or was sent out before authorities discovered it).

Auto uploads to the cloud are a thing. Local deletion is meaningless. Obvious jury intimidation. Wtf https://t.co/yeDpgGs6dp — CavMando (@cavalryshawn) November 9, 2021

In any event, please continue to hope that the jurors stay safe.

If you're a juror, this is scary https://t.co/C6c1drIl26 — Christian Squared (@ChrisChristan2) November 9, 2021

