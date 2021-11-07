Cortez Rice, an alleged nephew of George Floyd, is going viral for saying in this video that “he knows people taking photos of jurors during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His goal is to dox jurors if they do not convict”:

George Floyd’s nephew, Cortez Rice, makes a claim that he knows people taking photos of jurors during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His goal is to dox jurors if they do not convict. pic.twitter.com/uwLuV2ftfV — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 7, 2021

More on Rice here:

Cortez Rice was not blood related to George Floyd but has continuously referred to himself as Floyd’s nephew, although they were merely friends. Rice, a self-professed civil rights activist & advocate for the people, admins a private group on Facebook called “United We Walk”. — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 7, 2021

Julio Rosas, who is in Kenosha covering the trial for Townhall, said he “did not see such activity but this needs to be looked into”:

I was in the courtroom on Friday and did not see such activity but this needs to be looked into because potential jurors on Monday said they were concerned for their safety/having their identities revealed. He could be talking big on social media but this is a very serious claim. https://t.co/qjeMuG3JWs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 7, 2021

Yes, this *is* serious. We’ll keep you posted.

***