Cortez Rice, an alleged nephew of George Floyd, is going viral for saying in this video that “he knows people taking photos of jurors during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His goal is to dox jurors if they do not convict”:

More on Rice here:

Trending

Julio Rosas, who is in Kenosha covering the trial for Townhall, said he “did not see such activity but this needs to be looked into”:

Yes, this *is* serious. We’ll keep you posted.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: