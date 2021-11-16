Progressive pastor and author John Pavlovitz has been thinking a lot about the Kyle Rittenhouse case lately, and there’s something that really bothers him:

Wearing an AR-15 on your shoulder and claiming you were there to give first-aid, is like carrying a gas can and saying you'd come to put out a fire. Decent people can admit this. If you can't, that's a you problem. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 16, 2021

What kind of person are you if you’re likening Kyle Rittenhouse to an arsonist and violent rioters to homes and businesses?

What about wearing a “PARAMEDIC” hat and pointing a handgun at someone who’s putting out those fires, John? https://t.co/8DpaKx0EHN — Max (@MaxNordau) November 16, 2021

You mean like Gaige Grosskreutz did?

Wearing a hat with “paramedic” printed on it during protests, Grosskreutz testified, he and a friend had organized a medical corps to help people needing assistance at demonstrations in Milwaukee during the summer of 2020 after George Floyd’s death. He also traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25 to provide medic services to people protesting the shooting days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

Like Rittenhouse, Grosskreutz carried a gun and provided first aid to people injured during the demonstrations. But unlike Rittenhouse — a 17-year-old lifeguard who misled people about his age and emergency medical technician certification — Grosskreutz obtained his firearm through proper channels and was certified as an EMT.

Never mind that Grosskreutz’s concealed carry license had expired and never mind that he testified that he pointed his gun at Rittenhouse first. Never mind that the gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse has since been dismissed. What was Gaige Grosskreutz, a paramedic trained in giving first aid, doing with a gun, John? If guns are only for killing people, why did Grosskreutz need one?

What about that, Pastor?

NARRATOR: It's not like that at all. https://t.co/gnmMuNcMDp — RBe (@RBPundit) November 16, 2021

Lefties like Pavlovitz are only too eager to paint Kyle Rittenhouse’s would-be assailants as victims of Rittenhouse’s shooting rampage. And Rittenhouse’s would-be assailants can certainly be painted that way — but only if the facts of the case are completely ignored.

Pavlovitz may think his take on Rittenhouse is profound, but it’s not. It’s just plain dishonest.

Selling a book titled “If God is Love, Don’t Be a Jerk” and spending all day on Twitter calling people indecent is like carrying a gas can and saying you'd come to put out a fire. https://t.co/4kXN4Z5o9s — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 16, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video