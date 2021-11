Judge Schroeder has dismissed the gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse as the trial nears the end.

#BREAKING the Judge DISMISSES count 6 for #KyleRittenhouse. Wisconsin statue says a 17 year-old can possess a rifle or shotgun as long as it’s not a short barreled rifle or shotgun. The prosecution agreed the gun was not a short barreled rifle or shotgun. — Amelia Jones (@AmeliaJonesTV) November 15, 2021

One of six charges against Rittenhouse dropped so far.

